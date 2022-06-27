Can you identify which man is the tallest?

In the optical illusions our brain is quickly “fooled” by some figures that “are not really what they seem to be”. Therefore, it takes a lot of focus to unravel the mystery of the image, and this exercise is very good for our brain.

In this sense, studies indicate that our mind needs these exercises to be active and, consequently, healthy. So come train your mind a little with this tallest man optical illusion!

Who is the tallest man?

When looking superficially at the image, we have the feeling that the third men armed is the highest. Similarly, we look at the first man as the smallest of the three in the image. However, a closer look is able to notice that, in fact, all men are the same size!

In this case, notice that there are horizontal size scales that are at the bottom of the image that create the visual sensation that these men are not in a straight line. The gaps between the lines decrease as they get to the right, which creates this notion that the one on the right would be taller than the one on the left. However, if we put them in a straight line we would realize that they all have the same stature, and that the idea that one is bigger than the other is just an illusion.

What happens in our brain with an optical illusion

It is necessary to understand that who analyzes the images we see is our brain, responsible for the interpretation of sensory stimuli. Normally, our brain interprets images based on our perception history, which can cause us to confuse reality.

In this case, optical illusions seek precisely to cause an initial confusion in our brain to then force us to analyze the images more carefully. This exercise can stimulate a closer look at situations in our life and a brain that is more ready to seek problem solving.