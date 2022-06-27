Cancer: 4 novelties that could revolutionize the treatment of the disease – Sade

Treatment of some tumors is undergoing a true revolution in the last ten years (photo: Getty Images)

Every year, tens of thousands of doctors from different parts of the world gather in the city of Chicago, in the United States, to learn about the latest innovations in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

In 2022, the novelties presented at the Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology made doctors and patients especially hopeful.

In the opinion of experts, the research published in this issue brings important advances that change the perspective of combating different types of tumors.

Understand below what the main advances announced now can mean for the treatment of cancer.

Breast cancer: drug benefits a much larger number of patients

The drug trastuzumab has been used in the treatment of breast cancer for decades.

However, despite the good results, it always had a limitation: it could only be prescribed to patients with tumors that express a gene called HER2 a lot, something that was checked by means of an exam.

But that has now changed: one of the great news of the congress was the results of the study on the drug trastuzumab deruxtecan.

“We are witnessing the arrival of a revolutionary medicine”, says oncologist Romualdo Barroso, research coordinator at Hospital Srio-Libans in Brasília.

“After many years without great news, we have a new therapeutic option that increases the survival (longer life) of patients.”

According to Barroso, the new remedy works like a Trojan horse (that is, it appears to be one thing, but works like another).

Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, a type of drug that can be used to both prevent and treat disease. In the case of breast cancer, it binds to receptors that are on the surface of cancer cells.

This has two main effects. The first of them “call the attention” of the immune system, which starts to see cancer as a threat and triggers a series of actions to fight it.

The second will allow deruxtecan (the second part of the drug) to “invade” the diseased cells. It is a potent chemotherapy drug that destroys the tumor from the inside out.

Monoclonal antibodies are manufactured in the laboratory to ‘stick’ to the surface of tumors and trigger a counterattack. (photo: Getty Images)

But the novelty goes beyond functioning: the new drug works well even in patients with tumors that express the HER2 gene less.

This means in practice that more people than can benefit from this remedy. Almost seven out of ten patients, estimates Barroso.

The drug, which is administered into a vein every 21 days, still depends on the approval of regulatory agencies to be used in hospitals.

At first, it can be used as a second line of treatment, that is, when the first options have failed and the disease has spread to other parts of the body (a process known as metastasis).

According to Barroso, it is likely that, over time, it will also become an option for tumors in early stages.

But Barroso regrets that the most modern treatments against cancer do not reach the public health network (SUS) in Brazil.

“Whoever has an agreement can even get the intravenous medications [aplicadas na veia]but the 80% of patients who depend on SUS do not have access”, he points out.

“There is a chasm between what is offered on the public and private networks.”

Rectal cancer: medicine with surprising results (even for doctors)

Imagine a drug that manages to make a disease disappear in all the patients in the study carried out to see if it works or not.

Naturally, such a positive result draws the attention of those who are not specialists in the field.

“But even for us doctors, it’s very surprising,” says oncologist Rachel Riechelmann, director of the Department of Clinical Oncology at AC Camargo Cancer Center in So Paulo.

That’s exactly what happened in a trial of dostarlimab to treat cancer of the rectum (the final stretch of intestine). It is already used for other tumors, such as those that affect the endometrium (tissue that covers the uterus).

Dostarlimab belongs to the class of immunotherapies, which stimulate the immune system to attack the tumor.

The research involved 12 patients who were followed for six months. In the end, all of them no longer had any evidence of a tumor in the body.

This prevented them from having to go on to more aggressive treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

Tumors that appear in the rectum were treated with surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy. (photo: Getty Images)

Although the result is impressive, some considerations need to be made.

The first has to do with follow-up time. “The six-month evaluation period is a short period. It may be that the disease reappears a few years later”, analyzes Riechelmann.

Second, dostarlimab only works in a restricted group of patients who have tumors that have a characteristic described as “microsatellite instability”. It is estimated that about 1% of rectal cancer cases meet this criterion.

While the drug is not approved for the new use, research continues, even to find out how long patients actually live without this tumor.

“But the initial results were so good that it no longer makes sense to compare this immunotherapy with what was used before, such as chemo and radiotherapy”, says Riechelmann.

“It’s a treatment that proved to be better and less toxic”, he concludes.

Colorectal cancer: exam avoids unnecessary chemotherapy

Generally, international oncology congresses bring advances related to new tools, diagnostic methods and, of course, medicines.

However, this year, a work on colorectal cancer (which affects parts of the large intestine) was highlighted precisely because it followed the opposite path: reducing the number of interventions to which the patient had to undergo.

A group of researchers from Australian institutions evaluated a test that detects pieces of tumor DNA that appear in the bloodstream. The method is known as “liquid biopsy”.

But what does this have to do with colorectal cancer? Patients diagnosed with this disease usually undergo surgery to remove the affected part of the intestine.

After recovery, however, the doctor is always in doubt whether any part of the tumor, even if microscopic, remains in the patient’s body. If there are leftovers, the disease can grow back and even spread throughout the body.

Undoubtedly, many people undergo chemotherapy after surgery to eliminate any tumor cells that have gotten in the way.

This lowers the risk of relapses, but subjects patients to heavy therapy, which can have side effects.

This is where the new test comes in: by detecting bits of tumor DNA, it determines who really needs the second round of treatment.

“If the result of the liquid biopsy is positive, he goes to chemotherapy. If it’s negative, he doesn’t need to”, summarizes oncologist Rodrigo Dienstmann, medical director of Oncoclnicas Precision Medicine, in So Paulo.

Liquid biopsy will help guide future cancer treatments, doctors point out (photo: Getty Images)

In the study that validated the technique, 455 volunteers were divided into two groups. The first 302 underwent liquid biopsy shortly after surgery. With the remaining 153, the doctor decided whether or not to go to chemo.

“In those who had a liquid biopsy, 15% went to chemo afterwards. In the others, 28%”, informs Dienstmann.

“In other words, it was possible to reduce the application of chemotherapeutics by half and obtain the same survival result as the patients”, he compares.

“Liquid biopsy has revolutionary potential”, analyzes the doctor.

Pancreatic cancer: hope for successful treatment

Pancreas adenocarcinoma is perhaps at the top of the list of tumors with the worst prognosis.

“This cancer has a very high mortality. About 90% of patients do not survive for five years, even when the diagnosis is early”, says physician Paulo Hoff, president of Oncologia D’Or.

In the last ten years, changes in the treatment of this disease have been limited to the arrival of new chemotherapeutics — advances related to more modern and less aggressive drugs, such as immunotherapeutics and monoclonal antibodies, have not been of benefit in the case of this disease that affects the pancreas.

But a new possibility has opened up: during this year’s American congress on oncology, the first tests were presented that use a method called CAR-T Cells against this type of cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is often aggressive and has few more modern treatment options (photo: Getty Images)

The therapeutic resource, already approved against some blood tumors (such as lymphomas, leukemias and multiple myeloma), consists of extracting immune cells from the patient, modifying them in the laboratory and reintroducing them into the body, so that they recognize and attack the tumor.

According to what was presented at the congress, CAR-T Cells were tested in a patient with pancreatic cancer in the United States. Initial results were positive.

“Although the use of this therapy against adenocarcinoma of the pancreas is extremely interesting, it is not something that will be available in our clinics tomorrow”, ponders Hoff, who is a professor of Clinical Oncology at the University of So Paulo.

“There is a long way to go, but at least now we have hope that we can be on the right track.”

Text originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-61839292

