Cancer: is it correct to blame the patient himself? | Drauzio Varella











There are many factors behind the disease. Lifestyle may be one of them, but it’s not the only one. Blaming the cancer patient does not help in coping with the disease.

It is very common and expected to feel anger, fear and sadness in the face of a cancer diagnosis, whatever it may be, as this is still a disease surrounded by stigmas. The impact of this diagnosis is not felt only by the patient. Family members and close friends can also be shaken and look for “reasons” that justify the emergence of cancer.

Guilt is a feeling that accompanies the patient throughout the treatment, especially when the individual is diagnosed with a lung cancer, of bladderhead and neck or pancreas, tumors that are strongly related to some lifestyle habits. So it is very common for the patient himself to think, or for someone close to him to say: “I should have stopped smoking”, “drank less”, “eat more organic foods”, “wake up at five in the morning to run”, among many others. ear pulls.

However, the psycho-oncologist at ACCamargo Cancer Center, Christina Haas Tarabayit is good enough that blaming the patient, or simply suggesting that the person’s lifestyle is largely responsible for the disease (even if it may in fact have contributed), does not help at all.

“The patient knows all this. He himself is already blaming himself and having to face a lot of emotions. That’s why this role of psychology is important, so that it can externalize these issues, understand where smoking or drinking behavior comes from, for example, and try to change the lifestyle from now on, because that’s what matters. What will he do from now on?

Nobody “gets cancer”

Cancer still intrigues a good part of doctors and specialists. Drauzio Varella, an oncologist for over 50 years, often says that cancer is part of the natural process of life, as we all have oncogenes. If there are genetic mutations, and one of them “turns off” the body’s natural ability to kill the “damaged” cells, the risk of cancer increases exponentially.



Of course, behavior can be a contributing factor in the onset of cancer, but it’s not the only one. It is worth remembering that heredity, genetics and environment are also important. In an article in the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”, Drauzio wrote the following:

“I’m tired of seeing women with breast cancer, mortified to believe that the malignant nodule arose from their poor handling of emotional problems. And hearing family members reproach the lack of courage to react, in cases of patients weakened to the point of not standing up”.

In such cases, the psychologist reinforces that the continuous repetition of these behavioral facts can even discourage the patient from adhering to the treatment.

“Cancer treatment is difficult and the patient needs psychic coping resources to deal with everything that is happening. Family, friends, spirituality, it helps to dissolve the guilt,” explains Christina.

reverse blame

Christina also says that it is very common to see patients who say they did everything right, maintained a balanced life, as recommended by health experts, but still had cancer. As a result of this totally out of control event comes anger and guilt.

“The patient will always look for the reason for the cancer. It’s part of his analytical process, but that’s not what matters. We try to help him undo these connections, through speech, relieving emotions”, he concludes.

facing cancer

In the last few days I started to read the memoir “Undying” (still without translation in Brazil) of the American poet Anne Boyer, who faced triple negative breast cancer, considered one of the most serious. The work had huge repercussions and even won a Pulitzer Prize in 2020.

Contrary to statistics, she managed to get rid of the disease, after a chemotherapy and surgical treatment, which, according to her, left her with physical, cognitive and emotional sequelae, but alive.

For her, the diagnosis itself was not the most traumatic event, but the consequences, such as the physical and psychological side effects of the disease. chemotherapyand the high cost of accessing these treatments in the US, which ends up making the cancer patient even more ill, in addition to the frustrating attempt to reconcile personal and domestic life with the course of treatment itself.

In one of her many reflections about the treatment, she puts it: “How do you recover what was taken, the whole body, the healthy self, without cuts? The answer is you can’t.”

Boyer also talks about the importance of talking about pain and guilt, because according to the author, if we don’t share the pain, we run the risk of being destroyed by it, in addition to mistakenly believing that we are alone.

