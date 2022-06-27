cases reach highest number since 1998

posted on 06/27/2022 05:59 / updated on 06/27/2022 11:33



Flask with dengue mosquito larvae – (credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

Even outside the rainy season, dengue continues to cause trouble in the Federal District. Before the end of this first semester, the records reached a shocking mark: more than 50,000 probable cases, the highest rate since 1998, the year in which surveys on the disease carried out by the Ministry of Health began. The latest data released by the folder surpasses the previous record, from 2020, when there were 42,057 possible infections reported. The numbers from January 2nd to the last 18th place Brasília (54,865) in first place in the ranking of records by municipality, followed by Goiânia (42,025) and Joinville (SC, 24,580).

The result made Brasília and Goiânia pull the Midwest to the top of the list of regions with the most infected per group of 100,000 inhabitants. Considering this rate, the Federal District ranks eighth in the country. In terms of Brazilian capitals, only the DF is in third place, behind Palmas and Goiânia, respectively.

Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Brasília (UnB), Rodrigo Gurgel Gonçalves assesses that different variables impacted the increase in cases. “These hypotheses can act at the same time, with greater or lesser weight, to cause the scenario we have been experiencing. Initially, the issue of carelessness related to prevention; then, the lack of vector control, because the (public health) agents left to enter people’s homes during the pandemic lockdown period. There are also climatic factors that can contribute”, he says.

Rodrigo Gurgel argues that, in order to control the situation, the State must strengthen surveillance campaigns. “The use of advertisements, signs and devices on buses, for example, is essential. As is the availability of agents (from the Unified Health System) to fight the mosquito Aedes aegypti. Another important factor is that we have a Lacen (Central Public Health Laboratory) properly equipped for the surveillance of serotypes that circulate in the DF”, he emphasizes.





Dengue data in the Federal District

(photo: dengue cities2)





cycles

Infectologist at Hospital Brasília, Ana Helena Germoglio comments that dengue — like other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes — has cycles. “During this period, an increase in the number of records is expected. In the case of this disease, it occurs every three years, more or less, for the insect’s lifetime. . Therefore, the growth of notifications was expected”, he comments.

Regarding the drop in the number of probable cases last year, Ana Helena Germoglio notes that, due to the dynamics of the pandemic, many people stayed at home. “So, it turned out that it became easier for them to take care of their own homes, preventing the standing water from accumulating. But, also in 2021, the mobile teams of the Health Surveillance that make visits to homes were assigned to care against covid-19. So, dengue was ‘set aside’ due to the need to act against the new coronavirus”, analyzes the infectologist.

Anyone who contracts dengue knows how much the disease can weaken the body. Infected four times in his life, retired Ilmenildo Santos Pereira, 72, remembers how he was weakened the first time, nine years ago. “I had a hemorrhage, I was hospitalized for 17 days and had to undergo a blood transfusion. On other occasions, the body reacted better, although it took a while to recover”, he describes.





Doctor in biology and professor of molecular biology and genetics at the University Center of Brasília (Ceub), Paulo Roberto Martins Queiroz says that infections and deaths due to dengue occur in the DF because there are failures to monitor the correct disposal of waste and due to the adoption of inappropriate habits. “Thus, in the rainy season, we have guaranteed breeding sites for the proliferation of the mosquito, making the fight more difficult, as the insect’s procreation cycle has taken place. The eggs laid by the females in the rainy season withstand the drought and hatch when the wet phase returns” , warns the expert.

For the professor, the rise in the curve of cases is also related to the flexibility of epidemiological surveillance activities, in addition to the decrease in the dissemination of educational campaigns on prevention and care. The professor recalls that early detection of the condition and adequate health care can reduce mortality rates to below 1% – which, according to him, should be the goal. “Unfortunately, zeroing the cases is very difficult, because the insect is adapted to the tropical climate. But we could reduce these cases. It is much more feasible and would avoid the loss of lives”, adds Paulo Roberto.





Assessments

Data from the most recent epidemiological bulletin released by the Health Department (SES-DF) show that the number of probable cases is higher than that reported by the Ministry of Health. The amount was 54,713 since the beginning of the year. However, the latest Rapid Index Survey for the Aedes aegypti (Liraa), produced by the pulp in April, had a Building Infestation Index below 1%. The result analyzes the number of homes with larvae of the mosquito that transmits dengue. In the survey, only 0.8% of the DF households registered the presence of the vector, with Lago Norte being the only administrative region at risk in the federal capital, with a rate of 4.33%.

In an overview that considers the epidemiological weeks from May 30 to June 4, Lago Sul, São Sebastião, Planaltina and Brazlândia had the highest concentration of cases, with an average of 300 to 492 records per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the beginning of the year, however, the southwest health region has accumulated the largest number of records: there were 288 alarm occurrences and 12 serious cases in Águas Claras, Samambaia, Taguatinga, Vicente Pires and Recanto das Emas.

To Mail, the Government of the Federal District (GDF) informed, in a note, that dengue cases have increased throughout the country and that, given the scenario experienced by the people of Brasilia, it has not “measured efforts in the execution of activities to prevent and combat the transmitting mosquito “. The local Executive hired 500 new environmental surveillance agents in 2021, bringing the total to 1,300 professionals. “Every day, they are on the streets inspecting properties. Recently, 300 firefighters were trained to collaborate in the inspections”, he pointed out.

The GDF added that it promotes mosquito control measures Aedes aegypti daily, in all administrative regions, based on the incidence of cases and in the cities with the most presence of the insect. “After this analysis, the regions with the highest increase (notifications) receive an intensification of actions, including the use of UBV Pesado (smoke), which is one of the strategies used to combat (the disease),” the note said. About 3 million properties received application of insecticides and, from January to June, more than 1.7 million places received visits from health teams, according to the local government.

Cases per 100,000 inhabitants

capitals

1st – Palmas (TO) – 4,243.5/100 thousand inhab.

2nd – Goiânia (GO) – 2,701.5/100 thousand inhab.

3rd – Brasília (DF) — 1,710.4/100 thousand inhab.

4th – Fortaleza (CE) — 406.2/100 thousand inhab.

5th – São Paulo (SP) — 88.8/100 thousand inhab.

Cities

1st – Araraquara (SP) — 5,523.8/100 thousand inhab.

2nd – Palmas (TO) – 4,243.5/100 thousand inhab.

3rd – Joinville (SC) – 4,064.8/100 thousand inhab.

4th – Cascavel (PR) – 3,806.0/100 thousand inhab.

5th – São José do Rio Preto (SP) — 3,425.6/100 thousand inhab.

6th – Goiânia (GO) – 2,701.5/100 thousand inhab.

7th – Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) — 2,604.0/100 thousand inhab.

8th – Brasília (DF) – 1,710.4/100 thousand inhab.

9th – Fortaleza (CE) — 406.2/100 thousand inhab.

10th – São Paulo (SP) — 88.8/100 thousand inhab.

Source: Ministry of Health

Collaborated with Edis Henrique Peres

*Intern under the supervision of Jessica Eufrásio