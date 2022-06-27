CBLOL 2022: With budget problems, Rensga leaves four players and keeps NinjaKiwi

With a weak start in this second stage of CBLOL 2022, Rensga will make changes to its current squad. The team only managed a single victory, conquered against FURIA, and four other defeats so far. However, the bad results at stake are not the organization’s biggest problems. According to sources close to MGG Brazil, the cowboys would be in financial trouble related to their main sponsor, BitPreço. This is because the cryptocurrency market faces a strong downturn and directly impacts the company’s revenue.

The changes at Rensga

Reproduction: Riot Games/Bruno Alvares

Because of this, the organization will make a drastic change in the structure of the team that competes in the CBLOL. All players except the NinjaKiwi shooter will be shut down. For the vacant positions, the cowboys would promote athletes from the organization’s Academy division and new players would be hired for the base championship contest. According to the information gathered, in the next week of the CBLOL, the South Koreans should make their last matches for the organization. Minerva and Goku, in turn, chose to leave Rensga this week and no longer play for the team.

Zecas and Evrot should, in fact, replace South Korean Trap and veteran Goku, respectively. Already in the jungle there is uncertainty about how Rensga would proceed. The high probability is that Mewkyo will replace Minerva, but there is also the possibility that Erasus will grab the spot left by the veteran. There are no favorite names for support yet. There is the possibility of Mido taking over the position, but the Goiás organization would have already gone to the market to look for a new piece even before supposedly making the decision to disconnect four players from the squad. Wos, ex-Liberty, would have been scouted by the team, but the player would not have been interested in the project.

Sought by the report, Rensga says it does not comment on market rumors.

Update: After the publication of this article, Rensga sent a press release, in which BitPreço is not mentioned, confirming that it will modify the line-up that disputes the CBLOL, without mentioning the players who will leave or who can arrive for the team. “The move is part of a restructuring by the company that manages the team that involves the arrival of new investors and the development of projects on fronts not yet explored by the group”.

“Rensga is a strong brand and, despite its young age, it positions itself with credibility in a market that, in addition to allowing several possibilities for innovation and new business, is undergoing rapid development,” said the division’s CEO, João Sobreira, in the statement. . “We have an already established and extremely friendly brand in esports and entertainment. In this way, we want to expand the company’s operations to niches that surround the games and that are also of interest to our investors and sponsors”, he concluded.

Rensga at CBLOL 2022

Currently, Rensga shares the last position of CBLOL with INTZ. At the end of the first stage of the championship, the Goiás showed another spirit with the arrival of the South Koreans and the rise of NinjaKiwi. Much because of this there was an expectation of how the team would perform in the next split. However, in addition to the alleged budget problems, the team did not present good games under the command of Nova, Turk who arrived to lead the squad and replace Kim, former head coach.