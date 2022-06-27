Ceará continues without winning as home team in the 2022 Brasileirão

With a 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO, Ceará remains without a win at home in the Brasileirão 2022. In six matches as home team, Alvinegro drew four and lost two, adding only four points, which leaves them with the worst championship campaign in their domains.

If you consider the draw against América-MG in the penultimate round of Serie A 2021, there are already seven consecutive games without a win in the national competition. The black-and-white team even won at Arena Castelão, in the classic against Fortaleza, but at the time, the club was a visitor in the confrontation.

On the other hand, Ceará reached 10 matches without losing in Serie A and is one game away from equaling its longest unbeaten streak in the competition. The problem is that there are only three wins and seven draws in this sequence, and straight draws in the last four rounds.

Now Alvinegro de Porangabuçu saw the key to the Copa Sudamericana, where they face The Strongest-BOL, in the first leg of the round of 16. The match will take place next Wednesday, 29, at 19:15, at the Hernando Siles stadium, in La Paz.

