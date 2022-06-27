Check out 6 examples of cheap franchise for those who want to work alone

If you’re looking for a franchise, but want something simpler and more manageable on your own, you’ve come to the right place. Check out 6 cheap franchise options to open in 2022, without counting on the participation of others.

Cheap franchise: see 6 options to work without anyone

1 – Route One Travel

Travel agency that specializes in selling packages for the most diverse purposes. Given the expected revenue, it is a cheap franchise option, with the option of home office service.

Investment: from R$ 25 thousand to R$ 165 thousand;

Revenue: from BRL 100,000 to BRL 350,000.

1 – Dream

A cheap franchise for the agribusiness sector is Sonhagro. Its specialty is offering credit to people who want to invest in the segment. Franchises can be in a basic home format or in a point-of-sale model.

Investment: from R$ 15 thousand to R$ 55 thousand;

Revenue: R$ 28 thousand.

3 – Credisul

Credisul is a franchise network that has been present in the market since the 90s and offers credit possibilities.

Investment: from R$ 15 thousand to R$ 28 thousand;

Revenue: from R$ 10 thousand.

4 – Multsaty – cheap franchise

Another cheap franchise is Multysat, which specializes in monitoring fleets, cargo and vehicles via satellite.

Investment: from R$ 12.8 thousand to R$ 87.5 thousand;

Revenue: from R$ 163 thousand to R$ 200 thousand.

5 – Mazze Semi Jewels

A great cheap franchise model is the one proposed by Mazze Semi Joias. Each franchisee has its own personalized website, then receives pieces on consignment to sell in person.

Investment: R$ 9 thousand;

Revenue: R$ 5 thousand or more.

6 – Bellaza – cheap franchise

The Belllaza franchise also offers a personalized website with more than 50 national and imported brands. The work basically consists of publicizing and selling the company’s products.

Investment: from BRL 9,000 to BRL 15,000

Revenue: from BRL 5,000 to BRL 10,000.

