Check Out Cheap iPhone Models With Updated iOS

Apple’s latest release, the iPhone 13, costs more than R$6,500, so many Brazilians are looking for older versions of the device. That way, you can save by buying a good smartphone that has excellent durability and professional tools. However, with some options on the market, some doubts may arise when choosing the ideal cell phone.

See too: WhatsApp will release “banned emojis” to react to messages

An earlier model can be purchased from the Apple store itself or from users who are letting go. In this case, observe the exact conditions of the device and, if necessary, sign a guarantee term. Fortunately, it’s not that difficult to find these devices on sale and prices often vary a lot, always below the initial value.

See which are the best Apple smartphones to save on buying an old iPhone

Apple iPhone 11 64g black

The A13 Bionic processor makes it possible to run heavy applications and speed downloads. The RAM memory is 4gb, the rear camera is dual and with 12 Mp, with autofocus that generate 4K resolution images.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation 64gb white

This device has the same processor as the iPhone 14, the A15 Bionic, much faster and with recent features. The camera is also a differential, with features that leave selfies in high definition, the rear lens has 12MP and the front 7MP. Battery life is much better compared to other lines and features wireless charger and 4.7-inch HD retina display.

Apple iPhone XR red

With A12 Bionic processor, its highlight is the robust design and variety of colors such as coral, red, straight, blue, white and yellow. The XR is resistant to water and everyday accidents, perfect for those looking for a more resistant cell phone.