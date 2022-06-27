check out what the stars reveal for this Sunday (26/6)

posted on 06/26/2022 06:00



we are what we do

Stardate: Waning Moon in Gemini

If it were true that we are what we think, then concrete reality would be the same as what we experience in the intimacy of our thoughts, and we know very well that this is not how things work, since, if there were this equivalence, we would not be constantly taken for granted. this frustrating feeling of not realizing our dreams. Or do dreams not count as thoughts?

No, we are not what we think, we are what we do, and in general this means that there are many more thoughts left unfulfilled than those which, as far as possible, we have fulfilled.

We are what we do, we are known for our works, not for thoughts that, being so intimate and intricate, we never ever share with anyone.

















































ARIES (birth between 3/21 to 4/20)

To gather the people your soul needs, chance plays no healthy role. To gather the necessary people, your soul needs to get in touch, send an invitation, remind people of your existence.

TAURUS (birth between 4/21 to 5/20)

No one should know what you will do, or how you will do it, but the mystery will also not serve to accommodate you and refrain from doing what is necessary. It is a delicate moment, but one that can be managed wisely.

TWINS (birth between 5/21 to 6/20)

Now you can take the healthy initiative to go looking for people to talk to, making sure that the content of these conversations adds a little knowledge, and not just an exercise in empty gossip.

CANCER (birth between 6/21 to 7/21)

In the same way that it is impossible to make an omelet without breaking the eggshells, neither would it be possible to imagine any kind of earthly conquest without having to make some important sacrifice. It’s all inherent.

LION (birth between 7/22 to 8/22)

Encourage people to be free and take responsibility for their actions, but be careful that this is not done in a moralistic tone, which is always threatening. Freedom is joyful, witty and light.

VIRGO (birth between 8/23 to 9/22)

Despite the contradictions and contrasts, your soul will be able to see the thread that will make everything make sense. So pass gracefully through the moment of chaos, then understanding and light will come.

LIBRA (birth between 9/23 to 10/22)

The well-being of others, of those close to you, can be counted as your private well-being too, because as long as those close to you are enjoying life, you will also feel comfortable for the same.

SCORPIO (birth between 9/23 to 11/21)

Today is a good day for you to dedicate yourself to putting order in the subjects that will be on the agenda of the week that is starting. Maybe the idea evokes a little laziness in your soul, but it will still be a good path.

SAGITTARIUS (birth between 11/22 to 12/21)

Busy day however scattered too but if that is no problem for you then the result will be fun. But if you want to focus on something relatively important, distraction is a problem.

CAPRICORN (birth between 12/22 to 1/20)

For the environment to be comfortable and safe, the way your soul needs it, you don’t have to wait for this to happen by the work and magic of the mystery of life, or because other people help. Build your comfort.

AQUARIUS (birth between 1/21 to 2/19)

Something has to be done, except keep talking about it. The time is for practical action, so shorten the dialogues, get out of the inner dilemmas and put into action everything that could be done. Practical actions do.

PISCES (birth between 2/20 to 3/20)

Avoid recriminations, because these would take up time when you could and should do something to remedy the experience that can be fixed or improved. Let go of the drama and get into the practical spirit.