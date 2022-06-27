Check the horoscope for all zodiac signs for the week of June 27 to July 3

Let’s welcome the month of July! In the week that marks the turn of the month, the sky is very intuitive, bringing renewal in relationships and feelings. Do you want to leave uncomfortable sensations behind and open yourself to new possibilities of loving and being loved? Enjoy, because this week of New Moon it even promises a lot of news with an extra boost of spirit.

Still in a very introspective rhythm, we started the week with the end of waning moon until, on Tuesday, the 28th, the New Moon unites Sun and Moon in the emotional water sign, Cancer. Holding hands in the sky, that is, occupying the same degree in the path they make through the zodiac, the king star and the queen of the tides will also be in the same longitude of Mirzam, the Beta star of the Canis Major constellation. Marking the paw of one of the hounds of the Orion hunter, Mirzam It is also known as the “announcing star”, as it ascends to the sky just before Sirius – the Alpha star of the same Constellation of Canis Major -, the brightest among all the bright spots we can see at night.















Just as, during the New Moon, the queen of the night crosses the sky, from east to west, next to the king star, enveloped and dazzled by the sun’s rays and therefore invisible to our eyes, Mirzam will be absent for some time. of the night sky. However, from an astrological point of view, its proximity to the Cancerian Sun and the New Moon also in this sign makes us feel in our skin all the strength and emotional movement typical of that portion of the zodiac where the waters of emotion find their fullest symbolic state. of action and movement energy.

To further favor the broad immersion in the deepest themes of the soul, the world of dreams and magic, the planet Neptuneregent of the unconscious and patron of psychology, get retrograde in the sky. Moving, apparently, in the opposite direction to the other planets in the sky, from the perspective of those observing from Earth, the deep blue gas giant will make us reflect on topics such as compassion, empathy and solidarity. In this period, which runs until December, it will be time to reflect deeply on topics such as religion and the world of dreams, especially because this retrogradation will take place in the mystical sign of Pisces, of which Neptune is regent.

A week of a lot of renewal and strong emotions for all of us!

Check below the weekly horoscope with trends for the 12 zodiac signs for the period from June 27 to July 3, 2022.

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Aries

It’s time to renew yourself from the inside out, Aries. Pay attention to your family and domestic issues, dividing your energy between different areas. In fact, also take care of your well being on a broad level, including emotions.

Bull

It’s time to communicate with more empathy, Taurus. Try to be closer to people, exchanging ideas to absorb different knowledge. Take advantage of the active mind so you can learn new things.

Twins

Take care of what’s yours and cherish your achievements, Gemini. It is essential that you organize yourself financially, establish priorities and manage your resources well. Just beware of possessiveness.

Cancer

The New Moon in your sign gives your life an extra boost, Cancer. Celebrate the new phase, seeking to broaden your horizons. Take initiative and move on, just being careful with anxiety.

Lion

It’s time to look within, Leo. Try to understand your emotions and the most sensitive issues to work on them internally. In fact, the week is excellent for meditating and taking care of spirituality.

Virgin

Be around the right people and open to new knowledge, Virgo. It’s also time to meet new people who can give new ideas to your plans and long-term projects.

Lb

Think long term and invest in your career, Libra. The week favors the exercise of leadership so that you show your ability to bring people together and show your diplomatic talent.

Scorpion

The week favors studies and learning, Scorpio. You are very philosophical and reflective, so take advantage of the moment of inspiration to expand knowledge and ideas.

Sagittarius

You are full of desire to do and change everything, Sagittarius. Take the opportunity to put all this into practice, turning the necessary pages in your life. Share your most intimate issues without fear of touching on sensitive topics.

Capricorn

Your relationships are in the spotlight, Capricorn. Be open to the new and be sure to encourage dialogue. Take advantage of the week to establish good partnerships and invest in topics that you can carry out together.

Aquarium

Organize your day to day, Aquarius. It’s critical that you can handle your schedule without rushing. Take the opportunity to take care of your health and food.

Fish

Do something for yourself, Pisces. Heaven asks that, even with a very busy routine, you manage to set aside time to do something you like. This will help encourage your creativity, also bringing more lightness to the routine.