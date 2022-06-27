Child is rushed to hospital after being attacked in the chest by catfish – Metro World News Brasil

A child under the age of 10 was rushed to a hospital after being attacked in the chest by a catfish.

The child was injured during a fishing trip in Florida, United States, according to information from The Sun.

Firefighters said that when the child’s mother was taking the victim to a nearby hospital, the young man felt short of breath.

The victim was then airlifted to St Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

The team noted that it is not known whether the catfish was poisonous. The firefighters detailed: “The child was attacked in the chest by the stinger of the catfish.

While it is not known whether the fish that attacked the child was venomous, a 2009 report by National Geographic revealed that half of the more than 3,000 species of catfish are venomous.

The page detailed that North American toxic catfish have “relatively mild venom” and some species, such as the flat catfish, are not poisonous.

Nat Geo added: “When a catfish feels threatened by a larger fish, it can drop the collapsible spines, making its body wider and harder to swallow.”

