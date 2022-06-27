Claro Pay is yielding 150% of the CDI: see how to take advantage of it!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

We have a new payment account on the market, Claro Pay. This is the new digital account option, launched by the operator Claro and, like its competitors, allows you to make purchases and transfers through the application. But what draws attention is the launch promotion that promises 150% of the CDI. After all, is it worth it?

The Interbank Deposit Certificates (CDI) is a rate similar to the Selic, and currently stands at 13.15% per year. Several digital accounts, such as Nubank, Inter and Picpay offer this type of income, but none approaches 150% linked to the CDI, as in the Claro Pay promotion. However, there are details that the user should pay attention to, check them out below!

How does Claro Pay income work?

With Claro Pay, the customer who deposits from R$ 15.00 to R$ 10,000.00 will have the income in an account of a bonus of 150% linked to the CDI. To take advantage of the promotion, just leave the value in account. The membership period runs until August 12, 2022, after that date, there will be no income on the money that is in Claro Pay.

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

Furthermore, in accordance with the Terms and Conditions, this promotion may also be terminated at any time by Claro. And, it is also worth noting that Claro Pay presents several complaints in Reclame Aqui, and none of them has a response from the company.

Now, as a digital wallet, in addition to payment and value management tools, the application also offers some interesting functions, especially for customers of the Claro operator, such as the bonus on Prezão recharges.

To participate in the promotion, simply open an account at Claro Pay and deposit the amount that will be earning. To do this, just download the application, click on “create my account” and enter your details.

During your registration, Claro Pat asks for information such as your full name, email, CPF and telephone number, photo of the document and a photo of your face (selfie) as well. To download the application, visit the official Claro Pay website.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Disclosure / Claro Pay