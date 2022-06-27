Claudia Rodrigues and Adriane Bonato ‘marry’ in a photo shoot

Actress Claudia Rorigues and businesswoman Adriane Bonato participated in a photo shoot in which they simulated a wedding and reinforced their intention of holding the ceremony officially. The two took up the relationship not long ago, shortly after Claudia confesses to Adriane publicly, on a social network, and asks for her hand in marriage.







Photo: RD1

Despite the fake wedding for the photo shoot, they reinforced their desire to get married soon. In an interview with the newspaper Extra, published this Sunday, 26, Claudia stated:

”I really dream of getting married dressed as a bride. I just have to find a dress that doesn’t have a long train and doesn’t make me look like the bridesmaid either. Look at my size!”, said the actress in reference to her reduced mobility and her height.

Adriane also told the newspaper that she wants to perform the ceremony. ” Claudinha always said that she wanted to do the whole wedding ritual, to have a honeymoon. Funny that I have that desire too, but I’ve never done that. And I had already been married four other times. Then I tell her that, that I want to see her in a veil and a wreath, and she laughs.”

On June 7, Claudia Rodrigues publicly revealed her passion for her former manager, on the date she turned 52, she proposed to her companion through a video posted on her Instagram profile.

In the video, Claudia told a little about her relationship with Adriane and the support she had been receiving from her partner for the last 10 years. “An angel who has always been by my side, at all times,” she said.

In the post, she assumed that she was in love with the former employee, but was afraid to come out of the closet and declare herself bisexual.