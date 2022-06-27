Climate of fight in Brazil is Bolsonaro’s fault, says Anitta: ‘Stimulates’

In Portugal, singer Anitta, 29, once again reflected the political events in Brazil, before taking the stage at Rock in Rio Lisboa this Sunday (26). In a critical tone of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the artist blamed the president for the climate of constant “fight” in the country.

When talking about the political future of the country, since Brazil is in an election year, the artist said that her wish is that “people understand that it is important for us to know about politics to [poder] rule our country”.

“[Na atualidade] the climate in our country is all fight, fight, fight. And I think this has a lot to do with who is running us,” said Anitta, who declined to name Bolsonaro by name.

If there is a person who commands us and only fights and is only authoritarian and only speaks prejudice, this encourages people to be like that. The elections are here, and I hope that someone will come who brings a climate of ‘let’s accept each other’, who thinks differently, but who accepts each other, who live together.

anita, singer

Recently, Anitta gave an interview to the most watched talk show on French TV, “Quotidien”, on TF1, and criticized Jair Bolsonaro. In the program, the funkeira said she did not agree “with a lot that this president does”, because she thinks he “stimulates racism, prejudice, everything bad”.

amazon

At the press conference, Anitta was also asked what she thinks about artists who have used the stages to express themselves politically, including on issues related to the Amazon Forest, and stated that these positions are important and necessary.

Speaking specifically about the issue, the famous said that it is regrettable that this region is abandoned by the government and has become “a no man’s land”.

Still, the singer recalled that, although the Amazon is “the great treasure” of Brazil, it is worrying that those who have the courage to denounce crime in the area are persecuted or murdered, as happened recently with the British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira.

“It’s always important to remember for those who don’t know, for those who have never been to Brazil, the Amazon is a big no-man’s land, a big mess. Nobody sees anything. It needs attention. tortured, ends up taking [um] shut up. If he comes to kill me, he will have to endure a haunting”, he declared, noting that the Amazon “is the great treasure of our country and people treat it like nothing”. “It is unacceptable that this place is a dangerous place to visit”, concluded.