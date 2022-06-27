club agrees with United and expects only ‘yes’ from Andreas Pereira

The Belgian/Brazilian Andreas Pereira, 26 years old, is leaving Flamengo to return to English football. This Saturday, at Maracaña, the United midfielder played his last game with the club’s shirt in Rio de Janeiro, as his loan contract expires this month.

Andreas belongs to Man United and defends the colors of Flamengo since the middle of last year. He arrived at the Brazilian club on loan, with the English club in a deal set at 10 million euros. Months later, Andreas is leaving Flamengo, who even had priority in buying the player, but the future will be the Premier League.

Andreas Pereira’s destiny will be the Fulham, recently promoted to the Premier League. The English club has reached an agreement with Manchester United and seeks the ‘yea‘ of the player in order to seal the transfer. The value, according to UOL, is 10 million euros + 3 million in bonuses.

Remembered for a big mistake in Libertadores, Andreas leaves Flamengo without winning any titles. Despite good football, he was runner-up in Libertadores, Brasileirão, Supercopa do Brasil and Campeonato Carioca. On social media, Flamengo fans asked for the midfielder’s stay.

Flamengo

After winning against América, for the Brasileirão, Flamengo returns to the field on the 29th, away from home, against Tolima, for Libertadores.