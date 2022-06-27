common practice is a crime and gives just cause; know if it does

One of the best benefits that the Brazilian people have access to when working with a formal contract is the food stamp, as it has been a huge help in everyday life, especially with the high prices of everything. The benefit is aimed at feeding the employee and his family, so it results in good savings at the end of the month.

This also means that the voucher is essential to guarantee a better quality of life, especially for the person to obtain a greater financial freedom.

Although this excellent benefit is popular and many people have access to it, it has been found that it is constantly misused, especially with regard to what can or cannot be done with the credit card in question.

Most people don’t know the rules, which may seem silly, but it’s not! Be aware that a very common practice of using the voucher can cause you to lose access to it or even result in your dismissal for just cause, so be very careful.

Not everyone knows, but this benefit is part of a Federal Government program that aims to ensure quality food for low-income workers.

The Worker’s Food Program was created for employees who receive up to five minimum wages. The employer who makes use of this benefit even receives discounts on fees and income taxes.

It is an excellent aid that undoubtedly contributes greatly to the well-being of society as a whole; however, as we have already mentioned, there are very strict rules that clash with common practices among workers.

Believe it or not, but they are considered a crime.

Sell ​​or borrow food stamps

The legislation is undergoing changes that should come into force within the next few years they should, so it becomes very necessary to have double attention to not have headaches in the future.

The benefit must be used exclusively by the cardholder, whether in restaurants, cafeterias, bakeries or supermarkets. This means that it cannot be borrowed, sold or given away even if it is for people of the same family.

This practice is classified as a crime under Art. 171 of the Penal Code, as it fits as a practice of embezzlement. The penalty can be up to five years in prison, in addition to a fine.

In addition to this punishment, the employee is terminated from the company for just cause.

In view of the sale of the item, the punishment is even more severe, as it breaks the code of law and labor practices.

In case of proof of sale, the employee is terminated according to Art. 482 of the CLT, which is characterized as a serious functional fault, therefore it also causes just cause and the loss of labor rights, such as the payment of prior notice, a fine of 40% of the monthly amount and also the loss of the right to withdraw. of the FGTS.