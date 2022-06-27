Confirmed! Elo will migrate LoungeKey lounge program to Priority Pass

Hot news to start the week! From July 1st, the flag’s VIP lounge program Link will be changed from LoungeKey to Priority Pass. It is quite a change for Elo Diners Club cardholders, who will continue to have unlimited access to the VIP lounges (with a companion) – the same, however, cannot be said for Elo Nanquim cardholders, who will have only two accesses free annuals.

From LoungeKey to Priority Pass

It has been confirmed for PP that, starting next month, the VIP lounge program for Elo brand cards (Elo Nanquim, Elo Diners Club and Elo Grafite) will be changed from LoungeKey to Priority Pass. With this change, the customer will no longer need to issue vouchers to access VIP lounges (as currently happens with the Elo Nanquim card).

The change in programs

Both LoungeKey and Priority Pass are part of the same company: Collinson. Priority Pass, however, has the largest network of partner lounges in the world. The program is estimated to have 30% more lounges than LoungeKey.

In Brazil, for example, although the collection is practically the same, LoungeKey does not offer access to the American Express Lounge and Espaço Banco Safra (both located in Terminal 3 of Guarulhos International Airport).

The change in access

See below what changes in relation to access to VIP lounges by card variant of the Elo brand:

Elo Diners Club, Corporate Diners Club or Corporate Nanjing

how is it today

Number of accesses: unlimited;

Type of travel: national and international;

Entitles companion(s): 1 per access;

You must issue an access voucher: no;

It is necessary to buy the ticket with the card: no.

how will it be

Number of hits: will remain the same;

Trip type: will remain the same;

Entitles companion(s): will remain the same;

You must issue an access voucher: it will remain the same;

You have to buy the ticket with the card: it will remain the same.

Elo Nanquim, Business Nanjing or Corporate Diners Club

how is it today

Number of accesses: 2 accesses per trip

Travel type: international only

Entitles companion(s): yes, as long as they are within the same reservation

Access voucher must be issued: yes

You need to buy the ticket with the card: yes

how will it be

Number of accesses: 2 accesses per year

Type of trip: domestic and international

Entitles companion(s): no

You must issue an access voucher: no

It is necessary to buy the ticket with the card: no

End of the Elo Flex platform ‘VIP voucher voucher’ benefit

One of the interesting benefits of the Elo Flex platform is the “VIP room voucher”. Available for both the Nanquim variant of the Elo brand and for Diners Club, the benefit offers cardholders the issuance of vouchers for VIP lounges on international trips. With the switch from LoungeKey to Priority Pass, the “VIP room voucher” will be discontinued.

Elo VIP Room, Bradesco Cartão Lounge and partners

The change of the Elo flag does not affect visits to the Elo VIP lounge in Congonhas, which continues to offer free and unlimited access with 1 companion for Diners Club and Nanquim holders and 50% discount for Grafite holders, regardless of the issuing bank .

The novelty also does not change access to Bradesco Cartão Lounge for Bradesco Elo Nanquim and Bradesco Elo Diners Club cardholders. These customers continue to have unlimited and free access (with guest and children up to 16 years old) to Bradesco Cartão lounges and partner rooms in Brasília and Belo Horizonte.

Comment

We are following a migration movement towards specific programs for access to VIP lounges by card brands. Visa has been defining Dragon Pass as its main lounge access program for some time, Mastercard has been opting for LoungeKey and, finally, Elo has chosen Priority Pass (a great choice, by the way).

Priority Pass has the largest collection of VIP lounges among the programs mentioned above: there are more than 1,300 VIP lounges. In Brazil, it is the only one that offers access to the American Express Lounge and Espaço Banco Safra at T3 in Guarulhos.

However, not everything is flowers. At least for Elo Nanquim cardholders. With the switch to Priority Pass, this variant of the Elo flag will only offer two free accesses per year. Until then, accesses to the Elo Nanquim were up to two per passenger and per trip.

As for the holders of the Elo Diners Club card – one of the darlings of the market since its reformulation in February of last year – nothing changes. The card will continue to be one of the best in the country in terms of access to VIP lounges. It will join the BRB DUX and the exclusive Amex Centurion, from Santander, in the limited list of Brazilian credit cards that offer free and unlimited Priority Pass with a companion.

At this point I imagine that we have two groups of people, that of people who are very satisfied with the change and that of people not so satisfied.

Which group do you belong to? Leave your opinion in the comments!

