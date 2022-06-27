Contested in a forum in the United Kingdom, Barroso claims to have told ‘the pure truth’ about print voting

Affirmation by the minister that a proposal rejected in the Chamber of Deputies provided for a manual public count angered allies of President Bolsonaro

Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso complained of a “deficit in civility” after being confronted in a forum in England



Luis Roberto Barrosominister of Federal Supreme Court (STF) and former president of Superior Electoral Court (TSE)issued a note this Sunday, 26th, to reaffirm his entire speech during his participation in the Brazil Forum UK, held yesterday, in Oxford, in UK. The magistrate said during the event that he prevented “the abominable setback that would be the return to the printed vote with manual public counting, which has always been the path of fraud”. The statement gave rise to a debate between Barroso and some present. “This is a lie. Nobody ever talked about manual counting,” retorted a woman in the audience. “You can access the internet”, returned the member of the STF, who spoke of a “deficit in civility”.

Barroso’s speech provoked the reaction of allies and supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Barroso is interrupted during speech at Oxford. He spoke of the ‘abominable setback that would be the return of the printed vote with manual public counting’. In the last proposal for a printed vote, by Mrs Bia Kicis, there is no expression ‘manual public count’”, declared Mario Frias, former special secretary of Culture and pre-candidate for a vacancy in the Federal Chamber. “Barroso was to make fake news outside Brazil. You probably forgot that people who disagree with your lies are not arrested there”, said federal deputy Junio ​​Amaral (PL-MG).

Faced with the repercussion of the case, Barroso’s office issued a note saying that “the truth shines by itself”. “The final text presented by the rapporteur of PEC 135/2019, which provided for the printed vote, expressly stated: ‘Amends the Federal Constitution in order to ensure the voter’s right to verify the integrity of their own vote through the visual verification of registration printed, as well as aiming to ensure that the election results are determined by means of public and manual counting of votes’”, reads an excerpt from the statement. “Therefore, what Minister Luís Roberto Barroso said corresponds to the exact reality of the facts, to the pure truth. As the minister has stated, the printed vote, at the right time rejected by the Chamber of Deputies, could bring back the path of electoral fraud. This is the position of the minister, who respects different opinions.”