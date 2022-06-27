Corinthians coach comments on the ball market and points out hiring needs for the squad

After the goalless draw against Santos last Saturday, one subject was still on the agenda in the press conference given by coach Vítor Pereira: the ball market. This time, the coach was asked about the need for reinforcements that his team faces right now.

The alvinegro coach was blunt when he said that he would like another striker and a reinforcement in the midfield, since Maycon and Paulinho have suffered from injuries recently. The first must lose the decisive stages of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, for example. The second, with a ligament injury, should only return to the field in the 2023 season.

“Let’s imagine that the market takes us a player we weren’t expecting. Our need will change. Today, due to the injuries we have, we know that we have deficiencies in certain sectors. You don’t have to go to space to know we need an attacker. With Paulinho and Maycon injured, we have problems in the middle“, said Victor Pereira.

For the “luck” of the coach, Corinthians forwarded the hiring of striker Yuri Alberto on a one-year loan. The arrival of the athlete, who now belongs to Zenit, from Russia, implies the departure, also on a one-year loan, of Gustavo Mantuan and Ivan.

Vítor Pereira also highlighted that these are the club’s current needs. That is, if some exits materialize, these same players will need replacement. An example is the defender João Victor, who is currently monitored by European clubs. If the athlete leaves the Timão, a defender will need to come in his place.

“And then it depends on the outputs that will occur. If it turns out extreme, we need another one; if a defender leaves, we have to replace. Honestly, it’s waiting for what the market tells us. At this moment, we clearly need a striker and a middle man to help”, added the Corinthian coach.

