Corinthians coach vents about concerns about facing Boca Juniors for Libertadores

Right after the 0-0 draw with Santos, Corinthians’ next match, against Boca Juniors, has already become one of the most important agendas of coach Vítor Pereira’s press conference. Timão will face the Argentine team again, but this time for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The coach, in turn, did not mince words when talking about the concerns for the confrontation.

“I’ll confess one thing: I’m much more worried about my team than Boca Juniors. I think they’re stronger now, but I’m more concerned, honestly, with knowing the players I’ll have available to face Boca. Then, depending on the athletes I’ll have available, I’ll have to imagine what we can do. Not having some players, we have to approach the game differently. It’s not the way I want it, but it’s what’s possible. We will have to analyze it”, began Vítor Pereira

“The mutual knowledge (of Boca and vice versa), for having already played there, is an advantage because I can prepare the team in a different way, better emotionally. But it depends a lot, I’m being honest, I’ll have to think a lot about what team we will have in the next game. I don’t know who will be available. We have to wait and imagine how we are going to control and exploit their least positive aspects,” she said.

In the game against Santos, VP used an alternative formation on account of the absences and in order to rest some players. After playing around with the nickname Professor Sparrow, the coach said that depending on who is available, he will have to move the team again – which has a direct impact on the way the game is played.

“First I’ll have to define the team (against Boca Juniors). It’s not easy. If Du, Cantillo, Renato are left out… you have to imagine. I’m going to have to become Professor Sparrow again and think for a while. The intention is always the same, to have the ball, to attack, but when the protagonists, the players, change, we have more or less quality. The game is different. When we have more quality on the pitch, the dynamics are at a higher level. If we have less technical players, that changes. The intention may be the same, but the game, the result, will be different. Today we tweaked it, and it changed. We couldn’t keep up the pace to organize our game, we were with a lot of new people, we ended up walking around in a hurry. And in that, sometimes, the risk of losing the ball increases. It was an attack from there and from here, but without the desired quality”, he declared.

The duel, by the way, is scheduled to take place next Tuesday. The stage that will host the match is the Neo Química Arena, starting at 21:30.

