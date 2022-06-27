Corinthians continues in the ball market to bring more reinforcements to Vítor Pereira’s team

the board of Corinthians remains firm in the ball market to bring reinforcements to Vítor Pereira’s team for the second half of the season, where competitions begin to funnel. With negotiations underway to have striker Yuri Alberto, from Zenit, from Russia, the focus is now on hiring a midfielder, according to Globoesporte.com.

The position is lacking in Helmsince Paulinho, an experienced player who brought great confidence to the midfield, suffered a ligament injury and will only return in 2023. In a press conference after the 0-0 draw with Santos, at Brazilianthe Portuguese coach spoke about the signings that are a priority to strengthen the squad.

“Let’s imagine that the market takes us one or another player that we don’t expect. These priorities will be valid. Today we know that, even due to the injuries we have, we have shortages in certain sectors. Paulinho and Maycon, we have problems there in between. Then it depends on the exits or not. If a speed attacker leaves, we will need one. If a defender leaves, too. It will depend on what happens. Let’s see what the market says. In my opinion, we clearly need a striker and a man to help in the middle”, said the coach.

If the arrival of Yuri Alberto succeeds at Timão, goalkeeper Ivan, midfielder Mantuan should leave the team. With this, the board will also seek to replace these sectors, according to Globoesporte.com. Vítor Pereira and the Corinthians leaders continue in conversations to plan the team in the medium term to be competitive.

Also according to the portal, defender Balbuena, who was Brazilian champion for Corinthians in 2017, entered the Club’s radar to be a replacement in the defensive system if the negotiation for João Victor to leave Corinthians is confirmed. The player has been disputed by Benfica, Porto and Sevilla.