Corinthians defender values ​​rodzio but guarantees he is fit to face Boca Juniors

The key has already turned to Corinthians after the draw against Santos. Now, the Parque São Jorge team has full focus on the duel against Boca Juniors, this Tuesday, at 21:30, for Libertadores.

Starter in the last six games for Corinthians and in 20 throughout the season, defender Raul Gustavo highlighted that he is 100% well to take the spot among the 11 against the Argentines. The Corinthians player stated that his conditioning is great and he will rest to be fully available for Vítor Pereira.

“I’m in good conditioning, I’m feeling good. I was fit for this game, feeling comfortable. Rest this week, between today and tomorrow to be 100% against Boca. I hope to play an excellent game, if you need me, you can count on me and I will be prepared”, said Raul in the mixed area of ​​the Neo Química Arena.

Despite stating that he is ready for the match against Boca Juniors, Raul highlighted that he understands the importance of the rotation promoted by coach Vítor Pereira. Today, the young Terrão calf has been the coach’s main option to enter the field as Gil and João Victor suffer from an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh and a blow to the right ankle, respectively.

“Not at all (it’s against the rotation). Because it’s important for us to rest too. We’re having a very tense sequence of games. So Vitor always tries to take turns as quickly as possible, but this helps the person to condition himselfwho is not playing is better conditioned, to be able to prepare for the next game”, explained the defender.

