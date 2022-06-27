Corinthians has a decision in Libertadores, fights for a spot in futsal and commitments at the base this week

After the goalless draw against Santos, for the Brasileirão, Corinthians turns the key and has full focus on Libertadores. This Monday, Timão closes the preparation to face Boca Juniors, on Tuesday, at 21:30.

This, however, is not the only commitment of the club. Vítor Pereira’s team returns to the field on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, for the Brasileirão. This time, Timão visits Fluminense, in Maracanã.

Before that, on Wednesday, it is the turn of the alvinegra base to return to the field. After thrashing in the Brasileirão at the weekend, the Under-20 enters the field for Paulistão of the category. Danilo’s team receives São Bernardo, at 3 pm, at Fazendinha. The same team returns to the field on Sunday, at 4 pm, for the Brazilian Championship. Timãozinho faces Fluminense, at home.

On Thursday, it is time for Corinthians futsal to enter the court. For the São Paulo champion of the category, Timão faces AABB, at 8 pm, at the Wlamir Marques Gym, in Parque São Jorge. The confrontation is valid for the knockout stage of the state – in the first leg, Corinthians won 3-2, for a spot in the semi.

On the same day that Vítor Pereira’s team visits Fluminense, for the Brasileirão, the Corinthians Under-17 team also has a commitment. At 11 am, Timão visits Mirassol, for the Paulista category. It is worth remembering that the Under-15 team enters the field at 9 am, against the same opponent, also for the state.

Check the schedule of Corinthians this week

Monday, 06/27

Men’s professional team training in the afternoon

Tuesday, 06/28

Wednesday, 06/29

Thursday, 06/30

Friday, 01/07

Undisclosed men’s professional team schedule

Saturday, 02/07

Sunday, 07/03

