Corinthians has doubts in the middle to face Boca; see options

This Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), Corinthians and Boca Juniors face each other for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Playing at home, at Neo Química Arena, Alvinegro has embezzlement and worrying doubts in the midfield sector. Thus, Vitor Pereira must make changes and, possibly, improvise.

For the duel, the Corinthians squad already has three certain absences for the sector. Maycon and Paulinho continue to recover from injuries and, therefore, are not available to the coach. In addition to them, Cantillo received a hook from Conmebol for the red card he took against Boca Juniors, in the group stage, and also lacks the team.

As if these absences were not enough, VP will still have two doubts. Du Queiroz left the field with pain in last Saturday’s classic, against Santos, and was replaced at halftime by Giuliano. Meanwhile, Renato Augusto was out of the game against Santos due to discomfort and is doubtful.

Thus, Vitor Pereira will have to find alternatives in the Corinthians squad to assemble the midfield. After the game against Santos, the coach addressed the issue and expressed concern.

“First, I’ll have to define the team and it’s not easy. If Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Renato are all left out, I’ll have to become a sparrow teacher again”, he said.

options

If it is possible to say that there is good news for Vitor Pereira, Giuliano is having a good time after scoring two goals against Santos, in the 4-0 rout valid for the Copa do Brasil. Thus, shirt 11 must be a starter against Boca.

In the rest of the midfield, Renato Augusto and Du Queiroz, despite being unknown, can receive the title. If they are unable to start playing, the pair will have to be replaced and, from there, the coach will have to think about alternatives.

Roni is one of the most likely names to fill the vacancy in this scenario. Despite being criticized by the fans, the midfielder can be a substitute for Renato Augusto in the articulation of the plays.

The most worrying embezzlement, if confirmed, is that of Du Queiroz. Responsible for marking the midfield, the midfielder is considered a virtually irreplaceable player at Corinthians, being the team’s tackle leader in the Brasileirão according to FootStats. His profile is hardly found in other players of the same available level, so much so that, even with the arrival of Maycon, Du remained among the holders and even scored the Corinthians goal in the 1-1 draw against Boca, in the group stage. of Libertadores.

Python in the middle

So, if Du Queiroz is not available to VP, the two main alternatives are Xavier, who is also the first midfielder, and Lucas Piton, a side who has already been improvised in midfield in the draw against Santos, last Saturday.

“Today we put Piton on the inside as another test to see if he could help there. Let’s imagine that Renato doesn’t come back and Du Queiroz is out, without Cantillo, without Maycon, without Paulinho. Let’s try, but with so many losses we have to invent”, explained the coach about the options to replace the possible absences.

Despite being, as the technician said, an invention, Piton’s alternative can be justified by its characteristics. The side usually helps a lot in the attack, showing the ability to create. Also, as the position itself demands, the player has marking characteristics.

Xavier, on the other hand, is a safer option for Corinthians, which can make the player win the title, with Piton as a substitute. Home midfielder, the player won minutes in the Copa do Brasil and can be used by VP if Du does not play. In all, however, shirt 39 was little used,