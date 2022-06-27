Corinthians see rival draw and maintain difference, but group touches the leaderboard

Corinthians drew with Santos on Saturday, but did not see the leadership of the Brazilian Championship go further than it was before the weekend. A draw for Palmeiras was enough to maintain the difference, even though the teams at the back of the table touched.

Vítor Pereira’s men ended the duel against Santos, on Saturday, knowing that Palmeiras could, for the first time, open more than three points of advantage in the leadership of the competition.

After a disputed game with controversial arbitration, however, the rival ended up drawing 2-2 with Avaí, in Ressacada. Bissoli and Jean Pyerre scored for Avaianos, while Gustavo Scarpa and Rony scored for Palmeiras.

Despite holding the gap to the leader, Timão saw several pursuers do well and reduce the distance for the team. Now, for example, only two points separate the club from Parque São Jorge from Atlético-MG, currently in fifth place – before there were four.

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees291485127101769
2ndCorinthians261475two1710762
3rdAtletico-PR24147341715two57
4thInternational241466two2114757
5thAtlético-MG241466two2216657
6thFluminense21146351614two50
7thsaints19144731813545
8thSao Paulo19144731815345
9thFlamengo18145361615143
10thBotafogo18145361619-343
11thHawaii18145361721-443
12thRed Bull Bragantino18144642019143
13thAtlético-GO17144551619-340
14thGoiás17144551417-340
15thCeará17143831414040
16thcoritiba15144371622-636
17thAmerica-MG15144371117-636
18thcuiabá1314347916-731
19thYouth1114two571224-1226
20thStrength1014two481219-724

Games on 06/24/2022
20h00 – Internacional 3 x 0 Coritiba
Games on 06/25/2022
16:30 – Athletico-PR 4 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino
19h00 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos
19h00 – Flamengo 3 x 0 America-MG
21h00 – Atlético-MG 3 x 2 Fortaleza
Games on 06/26/2022
16:00 – Avaí 2 x 2 Palmeiras
16:00 – Botafogo 0 x 1 Fluminense
18:00 – Ceará 1 x 1 Atlético-GO
18:00 – Goiás 1 x 0 Cuiabá
18:00 – São Paulo 0 x 0 Youth

