Councilor Mauro Zacher dies at 46

Abhishek Pratap 11 hours ago

Porto Alegre councilor Mauro Zacher (PDT) died this Sunday morning, aged 46. According to information from the parliamentarian’s advice, he was participating in a Master Swimming test, in the open sea in the city of Fortaleza (CE), when he had a sudden illness. Zacher was rescued and taken to an ECU, but after resuscitation attempts, he died of cardiac arrest.

Adept at swimming, Zacher went to Fortaleza accompanied by his wife Anete to participate in a competition of the Copa Brasil de Águas Abertas of the Associação Brasileira Masters de Natação (ABMN), with starts at 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters. In addition to his wife, the councilor leaves his children Léo and Martina, his mother Sandra and brothers Flávio and Jessica.

Throughout his career, Zacher graduated in Economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of RS. He was elected councilor for the first of four uninterrupted terms in 2004, by the PDT and was in the Parliament of the Rio Grande do Sul capital in his fifth consecutive legislature.

According to the councilor’s advice, all procedures are being taken for the transfer of the body from Fortaleza to Porto Alegre on Monday morning, on a Gol airline flight, scheduled to arrive at night in the Capital.

On social media, the mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastião Melo (MDB), lamented the death of the councilor and said that official mourning will be decreed in the Capital.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Ranolfo Vieira Júnior (PSDB), said he received the news with great sadness and wished condolences to Mauro Zacher’s family, friends and colleagues.

Ciro Gomes also spoke out. He said he met with Zacher earlier this month and offered his condolences to the councilor’s family.

The pre-candidate for the government of RS for the PDT, Viera da Cunha, declared that the councilor had a great future ahead of him and that the party lost a great member.


