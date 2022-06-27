Councilor Mauro Zacher dies at 46

Porto Alegre councilor Mauro Zacher (PDT) died this Sunday morning, aged 46. According to information from the parliamentarian’s advice, he was participating in a Master Swimming test, in the open sea in the city of Fortaleza (CE), when he had a sudden illness. Zacher was rescued and taken to an ECU, but after resuscitation attempts, he died of cardiac arrest.

Adept at swimming, Zacher went to Fortaleza accompanied by his wife Anete to participate in a competition of the Copa Brasil de Águas Abertas of the Associação Brasileira Masters de Natação (ABMN), with starts at 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters. In addition to his wife, the councilor leaves his children Léo and Martina, his mother Sandra and brothers Flávio and Jessica.

Throughout his career, Zacher graduated in Economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of RS. He was elected councilor for the first of four uninterrupted terms in 2004, by the PDT and was in the Parliament of the Rio Grande do Sul capital in his fifth consecutive legislature.

According to the councilor’s advice, all procedures are being taken for the transfer of the body from Fortaleza to Porto Alegre on Monday morning, on a Gol airline flight, scheduled to arrive at night in the Capital.

Councilman Mauro Zacher, from PDT, died this morning. He was in Fortaleza, where he was participating in a swimming competition, and had a sudden illness. —Taline Oppitz (@TalineOppitz) June 26, 2022

On social media, the mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastião Melo (MDB), lamented the death of the councilor and said that official mourning will be decreed in the Capital.

Life is really a breath. With shock and deep sadness I receive the news of the early death of councilor Mauro Zacher, on a trip to Fortaleza. We are dedicated to supporting the family. In respect of his memory and contributions to Porto Alegre, official mourning will be declared. — Sebastião Melo (@SebastiaoMelo) June 26, 2022

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Ranolfo Vieira Júnior (PSDB), said he received the news with great sadness and wished condolences to Mauro Zacher’s family, friends and colleagues.

I receive with great sadness the news of the early death of the councilor of Porto Alegre Mauro Zacher. My sympathy to family, friends and colleagues. May God comfort you all in this difficult time. — Ranolfo Vieira Júnior (@DelegadoRanolfo) June 26, 2022

Ciro Gomes also spoke out. He said he met with Zacher earlier this month and offered his condolences to the councilor’s family.

I was with him earlier this month, when he granted me the honor of being a citizen of Porto Alegre. I am very sorry for this loss. My condolences to all his family in the people of his wife Anete and his brother, my friend, Flávio Zacher. — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) June 26, 2022

The pre-candidate for the government of RS for the PDT, Viera da Cunha, declared that the councilor had a great future ahead of him and that the party lost a great member.



