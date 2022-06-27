Councilor Mauro Zacher (PDT) dies after suffering sudden illness during swimming competition in Fortaleza – PontoPoder

Porto Alegre councilor Mauro Zacher (PDT) died this Sunday (26) in Fortaleza, aged 46. He was participating in a master swimming competition when he had a sudden illness.

According to a note from the Porto Alegre City Council, he was rescued and taken to the UPA in Praia do Futuro, but he did not resist, even after attempts at resuscitation.

Zacher was in his fifth consecutive term, all for the PDT. He left a wife and two children.

repercussion

Politicians took to social media to pay tribute to the councilor. On Instagram Stories, pre-candidate for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) mourned the death of his party companion.

“With great sadness I received the news of the death of my friend and companion Mauro Zacher. A councilor of Porto Alegre, combative and very active, he had a sudden illness while participating in a swimming competition in Fortaleza. I was with him at the beginning of this month, when granted me the honor of the title of citizen of Porto Alegre. I am very sorry for this loss. My condolences to all his family in the people of his wife Anete and his brother, my friend, Flávio Zacher”, he published.

The national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, also took to Instagram to pay tribute.

“I am deeply shocked by the loss of my friend Mauro Zacher, councilor of Porto Alegre, today, during a swimming test in Fortaleza. My solidarity and comfort goes to his family. May Jesus Christ receive him with lots of light. Rest in peace and we will continue his fight,” he wrote.

Mayor José Sarto (PDT) said he was at the Praia do Futuro UPA and made himself available to collaborate “with whatever is necessary”.

“I regret the death of Porto Alegre councilor Mauro Zacher, in Fortaleza, after suffering a sudden illness during a swimming competition. After talking to Mayor Sebastião Melo and offering my solidarity, this morning I was at the UPA where Zacher was taken and I made myself available to collaborate with whatever is necessary. I dedicate my feelings to the councilor’s family and friends in this moment of sadness and sorrow”, he posted on Instagram,

Note from the City Council

It is with sadness and perplexity that we communicate the death of councilor Mauro Zacher (PDT). At the age of 46, Zacher was participating in a Master Swimming event in Fortaleza, when he had a sudden illness. Rescued and taken to the Praia do Futuro UPA, after all attempts at resuscitation, the congressman from Porto Alegre, who was in his fifth consecutive term, died. Zacher is survived by his wife Anete, children Léo and Martina, mother Sandra and brothers Flávio and Jésica.