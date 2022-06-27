Coup: drivers fill up their car and flee the gas station without paying | Fantastic

O Fantástico tells a story with a common scene in any Brazilian city, but with a surprising outcome: a driver will fill up the car, only when it’s time to settle the bill… He accelerates and runs away without paying.

At a gas station in Minas Gerais, a driver talks to the gas station attendant. He looks like a customer like any other and even puts his arm out when the employee closes the tank, but no money.

In Manaus, the stations went on alert. The attendant Railma recorded with her cell phone the white HB20 used for the coup. The video helped, because it made her and a fellow gas station attendant not inherit the loss.

The driver filmed by Railma had already been spotted on other occasions. Until one day he couldn’t escape. On a Saturday, around 10 am, the car was traveling at high speed on an avenue, and the chase ended when it hit another vehicle, also hit a motorcyclist, lost control, climbed the sidewalk breaking a barrier and entered the wall of a House.

The driver spent a month in prison and is currently free. On the same day, another car was also trying to evade the police. Only in Fortaleza, and with the same scheme. The driver had filled up R$360 in gasoline. The car fled in the wrong direction and advanced a signal… Until the suspect was stopped and arrested.

In Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo, a car fled through the streets after filling up at three gas stations in the same afternoon, without spending a dollar..

“The driver of the vehicle along with the front passenger, they really said that they were there playing a joke, that they really had money to pay and wanted to play a prank on the post. Simply a bad joke. And this bad joke, however, it’s a crime”, said Marcelo Augusto Bocado Paes, chief of the Civil Police.

The first post that took the hit alerted the police. The Municipal Guard began monitoring the vehicle through security cameras. Until he managed to stop the car. The driver and the passenger were held responsible for the crime of theft, qualified by fraud, and will face a sentence of two to eight years.

In Goiás, the family of a scammer found out about it in a TV report.

“The mother returned to the clinic and said ‘this is my son. I didn’t raise a son to do that, and he’s here to apologize and pay what he owes,’” said the owner of the post, Leandro Misael dos Santos.

The same thing happened to the father of the driver who committed the crime in Minas Gerais.. Watch the full report in the video above for more information and testimonials; and understand why, often, the loss is with the attendant.

