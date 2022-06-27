Cruzeiro receives letter of intent for stadium in Betim and will analyze project details | cruise

The Municipality of Betim delivered to Cruzeiro the letter of intent to be signed by the Minas Gerais team on the construction of the multipurpose arena in the city of the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. The document provides details about the project.

Cruzeiro will review the details of the project, costs and benefits to the club before signing the letter of intent. There is no documented deadline for a response, but the expectation is that the response to the analysis will be carried out by the beginning of next week, according to the report.

The document contains sensitive data and considered confidential at this time. The delivery information was released by the Itatiaia radio and confirmed by ge.

The stadium project, today, contemplates the capacity for 45 thousand fans, but it can reach close to 50 thousand. The Minas Gerais club would receive up to R$ 150 million to explore the site commercially and would not pay anything for the construction, according to the published proposal.

The project has the participation of a foreign investor, at a cost of around R$ 450 million. The resources would be completely private. The municipality would cede the area. Cruzeiro would be entitled to around 80% of the ticket office of a match and could also explore cabins and bars on match days.

According to the project, the arena would be built on a plot of 100 thousand square meters, close to Via Expressa and BR-262. The stadium proposed by the city hall would be located about ten kilometers from where the MRV Arena, the future stadium of rival Atlético-MG, is being built.

Talks are at an early stage. The project was unveiled two weeks ago. Regardless of whether Cruzeiro closes an agreement, the arena will be built with a plan for the works to last two years, according to the City Hall project.

Cruzeiro, however, is currently negotiating to have better conditions at Mineirão. Ronaldo personally met with the Governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, and addressed the issue. The Minas Gerais club, first, seeks to try to improve conditions in the stadium.

Cruzeiro is demanding better conditions, with the aim of also exploring the boxes and other sources of income at the stadium on game days. Even so, Ronaldo entered a collision course with Minas Arena. The company responded and created another episode of friction between matches. Currently, the consortium has a current contract with the Government of Minas Gerais. The validity is until 2037 – with the possibility of extension until 2045.