Cyberpunk 2077’s Disastrous Release Revealed

According to new news, we finally have a new and important fact about Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous release. In December 2020, the game was released with various bugs, glitches and other issues, which have been fixed over the years.

Now, according to this new information, one of the reasons is that a company that should have helped CD Project RED, did not fulfill its role. In fact, the company called Quantic Lab, which had a duty to test and certify the quality of the game for the developers, did not do its job, delivering reports that did not demonstrate the truth. It turns out that Quantic Lab would have lied in the reports to avoid losing the contract.

Without the correct reports, CD Projetk RED didn’t know what to fix and when the game was released, the real issues surfaced for players. And that caused all the trouble. And it’s worth remembering that, at the time of release, CD Projekt RED actually said that the testers claimed that there were no bugs in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available. The physical edition comes with two discs, one of which is intended for installation, as was done in Red Dead Redemption II and The Last of Us Part II.