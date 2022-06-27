Dave Grohl Returns To Stage With Paul McCartney After T. Hawins’ Death

the vocalist of Foo Fighters, Dave Grohlmade his return to the stage during a guest appearance in the Paul McCartney at the music festival Glastonbury 2022, this Saturday (25). O frontman did not perform live since the drummer’s death taylor hawkins, in March of this year. Watch above.

McCartney announced Grohl as “my friend, your hero”before the Foos frontman took the stage and said: “Hi Paul. How are you?”. The duo played “I Saw Her Standing There”, a classic by Beatlesand then “Band On The Run”, music by wings which Grohl had already turned into a cover with his band.

“This guy flew in especially to do this. We love you”McCartney said. “Well, I started traveling on Wednesday. Then the flight got cancelled, I got back to the airport on Thursday and then it got cancelled, but I swear I would never miss the opportunity to be here on stage with you right now.”replied Grohl.

The ex-drummer of Nirvana even returned to the stage at the end of the presentation, to play, alongside McCartney and Bruce Springsteen. As a festival highlight at age 80, the former Beatle broke the record for the oldest artist to close a Glastonbury night ever.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.