De Pena says he is not in a hurry to discuss renewal and indicates intention to stay at Inter | International

One of Inter’s highlights this season, Carlos De Pena is one of the players in the current squad with short-term contracts. But if it depends on the Uruguayan, the Colorado fans don’t have much to worry about.

The shirt 14 talked about his situation in the mixed zone of Beira-Rio after the victory over Coritiba, last Friday. He said that he is happy at Inter and indicated that he intends to stay at the club, but that it is not yet the time to discuss the renewal.

– I have a contract with Inter until December and I am enjoying the moment. I’m in a place where I want to be, where I’m happy, I feel comfortable like I’m at home. And when the time comes, let’s talk. I’m trying to do my best and help the team, which is the most important thing,” he declared.

The Colorado leadership is also interested in keeping the Uruguayan and considers the situation favorable. The player’s contract with Dynamo Kiev, from Ukraine, also expires at the end of the year, when he will be free on the market and can agree a new contract with Colorado.

Wanderson, another highlight of Mano Menezes’ team, also has a contract until the end of the year. The striker belongs to Krasnodar, from Russia, and has a purchase option set at 4.5 million euros (R$ 24.8 million). But despite the value considered high, Inter also see the chances of keeping him as good.

Vitão’s situation was the most urgent, but it seems to have been addressed. The defender is four days away from the end of his contract, on June 30. But after FIFA determined that players with current contracts with Russian and Ukrainian clubs can suspend their ties until June 2023, Inter forwarded an agreement with Shakhtar to keep the defender.