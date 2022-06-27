Delegate thinks Bolsonaro used app that dribbles wiretaps to talk to Ribeiro







Jair Bolsonaro Photo: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

Federal delegate Bruno Calandrini suspects that the call that the former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro said to have received from the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to warn about Operation Acesso Pago, was carried out using a message app to circumvent the telephone interception of the Federal Police (PF).

The call was mentioned by the former minister in a conversation with his daughter on June 9, but there is no record of the call in Milton Ribeiro’s cell phone history. “Today the president called me. He has a feeling again, that they might want to reach him through me, you know?”, says the former minister. “He (Bolsonaro) thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure at home.”

In a document sent to the Federal Court, Calandrini suggests that the former minister’s call with the president “has happened through internet applications such as, for example, WhatsApp”. These apps use an encryption system to secure conversations. The connections are also shielded, that is, they do not fall into the fine mesh of the wiretapping.

The hypothesis gained strength because the former minister interrupts the call with his daughter as soon as she informs him that she is calling from her “normal cell phone”. “Oh yeah? Ah, so we’ll talk later”, replies Milton Ribeiro. The behavior caught the attention of the delegate, who assumes that they were already “concerned about a possible telephone interception”.

Milton Ribeiro was monitored with the authorization of Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of the Federal District, who received the process after he left the government. The then Minister of Education was the only one investigated with a privileged forum and his dismissal made the case go down to the lower court. The president was not the target of the wiretapping.

Suspicions of leakage led the Attorney General’s Office in the Federal District to ask for the case to be sent back to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), so that Bolsonaro’s “possible illicit interference” is investigated, which was authorized by Borelli. The decision on the eventual inclusion of the president of the investigated list is in the hands of Minister Cármen Lúcia.

The former minister’s connection with his daughter is not the only one that suggests a possible interference in the investigation to leak information to Milton Ribeiro. On the day of the operation, the ex-minister’s wife, Miryan Ribeiro, who was also tapped, said that her husband “already knew”. “He was, deep down, he didn’t want to believe it, but he knew. I said: ‘To have rumors from above, it’s because the deal was already right'”, she said when commenting on the arrest.

The federal delegate said he believed that the investigation had been leaked. For Calandrini, the conversations “show” that Milton Ribeiro “was aware” that he would be the target of searches.

“The indications of leakage are credible and need further investigation given the seriousness of the fact investigated here”, he wrote in a statement sent on Friday, 24th, to the Federal Court in Brasília.