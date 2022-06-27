Delta Air Lines celebrates 25 years flying to Brazil, with an eye on the partnership with Latam

Yadunandan Singh



Airbus A330-200 Delta Air Lines plane


Delta Air Lines recently celebrated the achievement of an important milestone, completing 25 years of uninterrupted operations in Brazil. The first flight landed in São Paulo (Guarulhos) in 1997, six years after acquiring Pan Am and, since then, a lot has changed. After all this time, the company counts 47 thousand flights and 4.4 million travelers transported in the connections between the two countries.

Currently, the company flies daily on the routes from São Paulo to Atlanta and New York, with Airbus A330-300 and A330-200 aircraft, respectively, which have economy cabins and premium. The company has also worked together with Latam, in which it holds approximately 20% of the capital, to establish a joint venture what will seek synergies to make flights between Brazil and the United States more profitable.

During the period in which it flies to Brazil, the company has already used a series of equipment such as the Boeing 767-300, 767-400 and 777-200, as well as the MD-11 and, more recently, the European Airbus A330-200 and A330-300.






