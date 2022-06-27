Denmark says it was wrong to recommend covid vaccines for children and adolescents

Since mid-July last year, people aged 12 to 15 in Denmark have been invited to receive a coronavirus vaccine. In November, vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years was also recommended.

At the time, it was declared that vaccines were not for the children’s own good, but to ensure epidemic control in Denmark.

When Søren Brostrøm participated on Wednesday night on a Danish TV show, he was asked if it was a mistake to vaccinate children.

“With what we know now: yes. With what we knew then: no,” Brostrøm replied.

“I want to look into the eyes of all the parents of children who have had their children vaccinated and say: You did the right thing and thank you for listening,” he said.

“But at the same time – and this is important to maintain trust – I will admit and say that we have become more prudent and we would not do the same today. And we won’t do that in the future either,” she added.

Denmark was the first country in the world to recommend vaccination for the 12-15 age group.

Studies of the effects of vaccines have shown that they provide little or no protection against infection with the virus. Research also increasingly indicates that vaccines do not protect well against serious illness in children, who are at little risk of complications if they catch the virus.

Earlier, Søren Brostrøm had said at a press conference that in the spring [do hemisfério norte] it became clear that vaccines were not particularly preventative of infections but prevented serious illness and that therefore “we must now take the learning forward”.

“In retrospect, we didn’t achieve much with the expansion of the vaccination program for children in terms of epidemic control,” acknowledged the head of the Danish Health and Medicines Authority.

About 40% of children were vaccinated.

Denmark’s new vaccination strategy recommends that adults get vaccinated, but specifies different advice for children and adolescents.

“Children and adolescents rarely have a serious course of covid-19 with the Ômicron variant, which is why the offer of primary vaccination for children between 5 and 17 years it will not be a general offer, but may be given after specific medical evaluation,” officials said on Wednesday.

“In the future, the main objective of the covid-19 vaccination program will be to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths, but not to prevent infections. Therefore, the Danish Health and Medicines Authority plans that the autumn vaccination against covid-19 is targeted to people aged 50 and over, as well as people under the age of 50 who are at particular risk of a severe course of Covid-19, for example, people with severely compromised immune systems,” reads a statement from the National Health Council. (Sundhedsstyrelsen).

“Old age is the main risk factor for becoming seriously ill with covid-19, and the risk increases especially around the age of 60-70 years. We chose to apply a precautionary principle and recommend vaccination from the age of 50”, he adds. .

Allan Randrup Thomsen, professor of experimental virology at the University of Copenhagen, supports the new approach.

“It probably didn’t make much sense” to let the younger ones vaccinate, with the knowledge we have today. “But what we have to maintain is that there was no harm. It was yet another misinterpretation of the situation at the time, which we among the professionals will be discussing for a long time,” Thomsen told TV 2.

US CDC slide with myocarditis/pericarditis incidence rates verified 0-7 days after covid-19 mRNA vaccination (December 14, 2020 – March 31, 2022). Source: CDC/USA

Christine Stabell Benn, a professor at the University of Southern Denmark, has long had no doubt that the recommendation is unnecessary.

“We had vaccines with an unknown side effect profile, and at the same time we had children who didn’t gain anything from the vaccination,” he told TV 2.

As the National Health Council itself expressed that there were many uncertainties about whether it was the right decision, she also believes that the agency should have adjusted the strength of its campaign and asks the authorities to reassess whether there was really any reason to “push so much pressure on parents”. to vaccinate children.

“Furthermore, children were held responsible for the health of their parents and grandparents. This, I think, is unreasonable,” said Christine Stabell Benn.

“I think there are a lot of parents out there who say, ‘What was that really?’

breach of trust

The President of the Danish Society of General Medicine, Dr Bolette Friderichsen, told TV 2 that she has met many parents who were not sympathetic to the fact that their child “should take one for the team”.

Just a year after the recommendations on vaccines for children, she notes in particular that the parents of almost 60% of children in the age groups in question refused the offer from health authorities.

“You have to imagine that 60% are in a big dilemma. And I can be concerned that these families have suffered a breakdown in their trust in the authorities, which we in Denmark have a high degree of trust in,” Bolette Friderichsen told TV 2. .

She believes the plan should also include natural immunity through infection, because this type of immunity “lasts longer” and involves a low risk for healthy children.

See too: