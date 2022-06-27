Deolane Bezerra’s sister detonates Antonia Fontenelle ”You are a disgrace”

Cuiabá, June 26, by Amanda Souza – Dayanne Bezerrasister of Deolane Bezerraused his Twitter profile to detonate Antonia Fontenelle. The lawyer’s anger was that Fontenelle exposed Klara Castanho after the actress kept her pregnancy a secret and gave the baby up for adoption after giving birth. See what she said below.

“Antonia Fontenele, you are worthy of pity, you are a disgrace! Messing with a fragile woman is easy, come face-to-face with me so you can see if I don’t put you in your place quickly…”, he wrote. And she did not stop there and continued to detonate the youtuber and actress.

Understand the controversy which Deolane Bezerra’s sister refers to about Antonia Fontenelle

Antonia Fontenelle was the one who brought up all the information about the controversy involving Klara Castanho. Without naming names, the famous published on her YouTube channel a video in which she tells that a 21-year-old Globo actress hid her pregnancy and gave her child up for adoption after giving birth.

The artist accused the actress of being incapable of abandonment and threatened to expose the famous name if she contacted Antonia. However, he didn’t even need to because Klara published an open letter on her social network telling her why she did it. Netizens, in turn, detonated Fontenelle for the exhibition.

