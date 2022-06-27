Devilish sex? Irma forgets Leoncio and has sex with Trindade

Pantanal: Irma leaves José Leôncio behind and has diabolical sex with Trindade; Understand

In the next chapters of wetland, Irma will leave her passion for José Leôncio behind. The redhead will allow live a love with Trindadeeven if the pawn is “partner” of the devil.

Apparently, Trindade’s spell will have an effect on the redhead in Pantanal. Upon returning from Rio de Janeiro, Irma falls completely in love with the devil by participating in a viola circle.

He, ignoring his own advice about romance, will also indulge in passion for the dondoca, and the atmosphere between the two catches fire in Pantanal.

Who ends up realizing everything is Mariana. The redhead’s mother soon gets involved in the redhead’s love life and advises her daughter to give herself to the handsome guy. “If I were you, I would have given myself over to that pawn a long time ago! If you like each other… How bad is it?”.

The matriarch’s advice takes effect in Pantanal, and Irma goes to meet Trindade in order to light the fire between them. daring, the redhead will go to the shed and ask them to take a boat ride.

Knowledge or work of the devil, Trindade will take the boat to the exact place where Irma had sex with José Leôncio 20 years agoleaving the redhead shaken.

“How long are you going to keep that face?” will question Trindade, being direct. “I just find it strange that, with so many places to go, you brought me right here”the redhead will say, reflectively, asking the pawn how he knew the importance of that place,

“This is where you had to be now. To decide if you’re going to want to live stuck in the past or if you’re going to want to look for a new tune“, will decree the man, causing Irma to leave the past behind.

In the following scenes, Trindade and Irma make love madly in Pantanal. The connection between the two is so strong, that soon they engage in a fervent romance. “What just… Just a pawn who, after a lifetime, finds happiness in the eyes of a princess“will say Trindade the redhead, completely in love.

The delivery is so much that the devil will claim that his pact with the devil is out of date, “Cramulhão, if you forgive me… But I feel that our deal is breaking…”, will warn him. Will it be?

DIABOLIC PREGNANCY?

From Irma and Trindade’s first time, the couple will continue to meet in secret in the Pantanal. Whenever she can, the dondoca goes to the shed to find the man, who has already assumed he has a pact with the devil.

Furthermore, Irma will end up getting pregnant with Trindade. Pregnancy, however, is beyond normality and the woman will feel in her skin that there is something quite different with the fetus. After birth, the baby will show supernatural powers as soon as it comes into the world.