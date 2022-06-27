Did you have Covid-19? Attention with 5 vascular symptoms that can appear







Vascular symptoms of Covid 19 Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

It is not just the classic symptoms of respiratory diseases that can be associated with Covid-19. It is already known that the disease has a significant vascular impact on the body by causing endothelial damage, which is the inner layer of the vessel.

“This injury can cause dissection of this vessel, inflammation of the endothelium with compromised circulation, arterial and venous thromboembolism, alteration of microcirculation and, consequently, a repercussion throughout the body”, explains Dr. Josualdo Euzébio da Silva, specialist in vascular and endovascular surgery.

According to him, the medical community has observed that circulatory problems can occur, both in the phase of the disease and months post-covid. “Some of these changes can be treated with medication and others require surgical treatment”, says the doctor.

According to an article published by the American scientific journal Circulation Research, Sars-CoV-2 promotes blood hypercoagulability, mainly by promoting a high production of inflammatory substances and an enzyme called thrombin, which participates in the clotting process. “The circulatory complications of this event can compromise the lungs, heart, kidneys and brain. Arterial and venous thromboembolism and the impairment of microcirculation can even lead to the loss of lower limbs”, highlights the surgeon.

The Doctor. Euzébio explains that the main complication of venous thrombosis is pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a clot or part of it travels from a vein to the pulmonary arteries. The main symptoms include difficulty breathing, often accompanied by coughing for no apparent reason, and sudden chest pain that gets worse when a person takes a deep breath.

Although thrombosis can be totally asymptomatic, the vascular surgeon warns of a series of non-respiratory symptoms that should receive special attention, as they are related to Covid-19. Check out:

1 – Pain in the lower limbs

Usually, the patient feels pain in the course of a vein or diffuse pain in the leg or thigh. Discomfort (which may or may not be strong) occurs mainly in the calves, and can reach the foot and ankle.

2 – Tingling and burning sensation in the legs

The patient may feel an almost unbearable heat in the region or a tingling that can go up to the groin. There is also the possibility of feeling of high pressure, in places where there are more evident varicose veins.

3 – Swelling and stiffness in the muscles

Often, the patient himself notices this symptom, due to the disproportion between one leg and the other, as well as stiffness in the muscles and even the appearance of superficial vessels (varicose veins), which did not previously exist.

4 – Changes in the skin color of the affected region

In cases of venous thrombosis, the skin may become red or bluish. This happens because of the formation of blood clots in one or more veins located in the legs. “If the patient notices the color change, it is essential to seek help quickly, as this can signal a serious condition of the complication”.

5 – Changes in the temperature of the limbs

A symptom that may appear in rarer cases, if the interruption in the blood path occurs in an artery, the area that does not receive it becomes whitish and cold, altering the temperature of the skin at the site. “This is another dangerous scenario that requires urgent medical evaluation,” concludes Dr. Euzebio.