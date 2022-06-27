Discover the health benefits of al dente pasta

It is very likely that you have already heard someone say that eating the noodle al dente is better because it’s healthier, but maybe I didn’t know why. However, this was not always the case in Italy, where pasta was created.

It was customary to boil it enough to make it feel soft, until the Neapolitans, creators of many iconic Italian recipes (including Pizza), decided that it was better to prepare the pasta “al dente”, that is, a little less cooked than normal. The reason was just culinary, although it can also be healthier that way. See more about al dente pasta benefits for our organism.

Learn what pasta is made of and the effect of al dente pasta

Pasta is now made from a variety of sources, including pulses, but the most commercialized is still refined pasta, which is made from durum wheat semolina. It is mainly composed of more than 70% carbohydrates (starch) and 12% protein.

In reality, refined pasta semolina contains only the inner half of the wheat, such as the husk or bran (hard and fibrous substance that surrounds the wheat grain) and the germ (the kernel of the grain, rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals). are separated.

In this sense, one of the great effects of al dente pasta is that it helps to decrease the speed of glucose entry into the intestine. This effect is important for health for the reasons listed below.

What are the benefits of eating al dente pasta?

One of the main effects is that it helps prevent blood glucose spikes. And this is beneficial not only for diabetics, but for everyone, as a diet that promotes increased blood glucose increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

In addition, it has been proven that foods that require chewing are consumed more slowly, and also in smaller amounts. The reason for this is that the stomach has time to release the hormones that send the signal of satisfaction to the brain.

Finally, for athletes, pasta al dente gradually releases glucose from the bloodstream, making it an excellent ally for those who practice physical activity and need energy.