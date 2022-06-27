Dividends, Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and other highlights in last week’s Buy or Sell – Money Times

Another week has gone, but the topics most sought after by readers of Money Times remain the dividends.

commodities were also the highlight of the last week, with the change in command of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and the fall in shares of mining and steel companies forming the largest volume of articles read in buy or sell.

Check out the most viewed news from the editorial below:

10th place – Dividends of almost 40%: 11 shares that yield more than the Selic at 13.25%

There are some stocks that continue to pay dividends above the Selic rate at 13.25%. Click here to see what they are.

9th place – Protection and dividends: 13 stocks to face the second half, according to JPMorgan

JPMorgan listed 21 favorite Latin American stocks to face the second half. Of these, 13 are Brazilian. See the bank’s suggestions.

8th place – Bradesco (BBDC4) or BB (BBAS3)? By dividends, a company is better now, says BBA

After recommending the purchase of Banco do Brasil (BBSA3) at the beginning of the second quarter, Itaú BBA now suggests the allocation in Bradesco (BBDC4) – both for the Top 5 Portfolio and for the Dividends Portfolio.

Understand why Bradesco is on the institution’s radar.

7th place – Vale (VALE3), Gerdau (GGBR4) and more: What is still discounted in commodities

In recent weeks, warnings that the US economy has begun to retract have haunted global investors and been responsible for putting pressure on the commodities sector.

In the midst of a possible recession, classic investing teachings would recommend that investors avoid cyclical stocks. However, BTG Pactual analysts dare to disagree.

Find out what is still an opportunity on the Stock Exchange.

6th place – Vale (VALE3): Does the fall in iron ore make the stock less attractive?

The downward pressure on iron ore prices in recent days is affecting the performance of Brazilian mining stocks, including Vale (VALE3).

This is not to say that the investor should forget about commodities.

Check out the opinion of analysts on the sector’s shares.

5th place – Do you have Petrobras shares (PETR4)? Know if it’s time to sell or buy, according to 5 analysts

Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4) suffered a blow on Monday (20) with the resignation of José Mauro Coelho from the position of CEO.

In the view of analysts consulted by the Money Times, this is not the company’s first crisis of political interference (and it won’t be the last).

Despite this, on other occasions, the action recovered from the thud after some time, as in the departure of Roberto Castello Branco.

See what market experts recommend doing with the state-owned shares.

4th place – 12 real estate funds from CRIs with dividends of up to 20% for you to buy now, according to BTG

BTG Pactual released its latest analysis on the CRIs real estate funds (REITs) sector in a report on Tuesday (21). With 12 purchase recommendations, the document highlights FIIs with a dispersed loan portfolio and real guarantees.

Check the directions.

🏆 3rd place – The alternative to Petrobras’ paper (PETR4) which can shoot 183%

The action of Petrobras (PETR4) continues to be penalized by political pressure on account of fuels. Numerous bills are under discussion in Congress around a solution to rising gasoline and diesel prices. In the last five sessions alone, the stock dropped 8%, also due to the drop in the price of a barrel of oil.

However, for BTG Pactual, there is a role that carries less risk and has a great entry point.

Find out what the asset is.

🏆 2nd place – Vale (VALE3), Taesa (TAEE11): 10 shares to profit from dividends, according to Inter

Inter Research has not made any changes to its recommended dividend portfolio for June published this week.

According to the broker, due to the scenario of greater aversion to risk that has been taking shape, maintaining a more cautious view and position is the best option.

Find out what the portfolio recommendations are.

🏆 1st place – To profit: 6 companies that pay quarterly dividends

XP Investimentos released a report this Tuesday (21) citing six companies that can pay quarterly dividends.

Check here what the brokerage suggests for your investment portfolio.

