Doctor and Nurse Conduct Was Unethical and Unprofessional, Experts Say

Klara Castanho revealed this weekend that she was the victim of sexual violence that resulted in a pregnancy, in which she gave the child up for adoption. However, in an open letter, she revealed the conduct of doctors and nurses when she went to the hospital, which raised severe criticism from experts regarding the situation..

In an excerpt from her statement, Klara said the doctor had no empathy for her situation.. “He forced me to listen to the child’s heart and said that 50% of the DNA was mine and I would be forced to love him,” she wrote in her Instagram post, which caused a commotion on Saturday night (25).

In an interview with “G1” this Sunday (26), obstetrician Jefferson Drezett Ferreira, a pioneer in the legal abortion service in Brazil established at the Pérola Byington Hospital, in São Paulo, explained that there was a lack of professionalism in the care of the actress, as a recommendation from the Ministry of Health says people with pregnancies as a result of sexual violence can decide whether they want to see images or sounds of fetuses.

Doctor and nurse committed crimes

In his statement, Jefferson explained: “Of course, if a woman wants to hear, which is unusual, but if she wants to and is important to her in a decision-making, that has to be respected. there to do it is to impute to this woman an emotional burden and emotional suffering that has no purpose, and the health professional does not have this right. He has no right to force a woman to do that, much less to judge what she should or shouldn’t do in a situation like this,” she said.

According to the professional, the physician’s duty is to warn the woman about the possibilities she has in these cases: “The decision rests exclusively with these women. Professionals should not interfere either in one side or the other. health put [nestes casos] its moral position, because it is not part of any medical orientation, it is not part of any technical recommendation, of any bioethical recommendation. It has no foundation either in the technique or in the bioethics of medicine, and the person then puts this in the care as a moral, personal position“.

He also criticized the attitude of the nurse who, according to Klara, threatened to leak the actress’s information to columnist Léo Dias – in fact, he was the one who reported the artist’s situation. “It’s simple, that’s a crime. Confidentiality is a condition provided for by the Constitution, and the disclosure of a confidentiality, when you are in a professional role, is a crime provided for by the Penal Code, in addition to being a serious infraction provided for by the Codes of Ethics professionals, both in nursing and medicine. And I understand that this has to be carried out, so that professionals who feel they have the right to violate people’s confidentiality, with a duty not to do soare duly held accountable, within the criminal, civil, and also within the ethical field, in their professional Councils, whether the Regional Council of Medicine or Nursing”.