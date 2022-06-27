Doctor Strange 2 Made Big Last-Minute Change Before Premiere

Production on Doctor Strange 2 made a major last-minute change ahead of the film’s release, visual effects supervisor reveals.

talking to the deadline, Alexis Wajsbrot says the scene where Stephen Strange and América Chavez travel across the multiverse was originally only 15 to 20 seconds long, and audiences would only get a magnified view of the multiverse when they stopped in Universe 838.

“Originally we would only see a free fall, and until then, the scene was only 15-20 seconds long. The world where they left off would be where you would see a broad view of the Multiverses.” – It says Wajsbrot. “I would start with the two of them in Kamar-Taj and end up with them in an alley. That changed about three months before the film was delivered!” – Completes the supervisor.

In the version that went to cinemas, it is possible to see the duo jumping through different universes and scenarios, counting on realities in the style of cartoon animations and comic art.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessAfter defeating Dormammu and facing Thanos in the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sorcerer Supreme Stephen Strange and his partner Wong continue their research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil, forcing him to face a powerful new threat.

The film connects with the Disney+ series WandaVision and also has a relationship with Loki. The film belongs to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the reality of the universe can collapse because of the same spell that brought the villains of Webbread to the world of the Avengers and the Sorcerer Supreme will need to count on the help of Wanda, who lives in isolation. since the events of the solo series.