Does Michel Teló return to ‘The Voice Kids’? Understand the absence and substitution in Tira-Teima | 2022

Today, we have a special guest taking care of the kids from Team Teló. He, who was champion of the last season of The Voice +. He is champion replacing champion. Good afternoon, Toni Garrido. Very welcome

“And here’s the thing, so that we can always strictly comply with all health and safety protocols, Michel Teló couldn’t be with us in the recordings of the two Tira-Teima programs, which took place on the 28th and 29th. of May. Everything is fine with our Telozinho. And I take this opportunity to send you a kiss from all of us, my dear“, added Marcio.

See the message that Teló posted on the networks when the recordings were made 👇

Michel Teló explains absence from recording of ‘The Voice Kids’

According to all health protocols, the expectation is that the Teló Team will be complete in the next stages. Meanwhile, Toni Garrido takes the coach’s place at this Tira-Teima stage.

“I came to take care of Team Teló with lots of love while he feeds, he’s fine to come back”, declared Tony.

On stage, he said he will be inspired by the countryman to face the challenge in the best way!

“It’s a very important moment that is a choice. But I’m all protected with Telozinho’s strength and soul.”

Michel Teló in the Battles of 'The Voice Kids' — Photo: Globo

