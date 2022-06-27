Does putting the CPF on the note increase the credit score?

See also the advantages of putting CPF on invoices.

State governments developed the CPF in the note in order to control the taxation of trade, the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), in addition to combating tax evasion.

Therefore, when the consumer allows the commerce to place the CPF on the note, he is linking his information to a transaction as an individual.

The initiative to include the CPF in the invoice makes it difficult for businesses to issue and process cold invoices and also prevents possible tax fraud.

This is due to the fact that at the moment the CPF is entered, the veracity of the transaction is confirmed, that is, it certifies that there was in fact a sale between an individual and a company.

What is the advantage of putting CPF on the note?

Although there are many consumers who are afraid to put CPF on the note, doing this procedure brings several advantages to the consumer, such as:

discounts

Citizens who put CPF on the note have access to discounts on IPVA and IPTU in some states.

redemptions

It is possible to redeem accumulated credits in some states. As in São Paulo, where credits from R$ 0.99 can be transferred to the holder’s checking or savings account. In Bahia, consumers can exchange credits for concert tickets.

awards

Those who put their CPF on the bill can participate in prize draws ranging from R$5,000 to R$1 million. The draws are made with the consumer’s notes monthly.

Anyone who wants to participate in the draws must register on the website of the State Department of Finance (Sefaz) in their state.

CPF in the note increases the credit score?

Contrary to what many believe, putting the CPF on the note does not serve to increase the Credit Score score in bureaus such as Serasa and SPC. This operation of inserting the CPF in the grade is not part of the data used to measure the score score.

The truth is that the score is a feature that, through statistical calculations, establishes the probability of the consumer being in default.

Image: YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock.com