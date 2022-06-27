Dom Philips’ body is taken for cremation in Niterói | Rio de Janeiro

The body of English journalist Dom Phillips, murdered in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, was taken for cremation this Sunday afternoon (26) at Parque da Colina Cemetery, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. The farewell was reserved for the closest people.

The Brazilian family and the journalist’s British relatives, brothers and brothers-in-law, arrived at the scene together.

The city was chosen for the funeral because it is in Niterói that the family of Alessandra Sampaio, Dom’s wife, lives.

The British government sent Representative Anthony Preston.

On the coffin, Brazilian and UK flags and a photo of the journalist, taken in 2012, for a project that challenges humanity to review the concept of race and skin color.

During the wake, Dom’s favorite Brazilian song, “Preta, Pretinha”, by Novos Baianos, and the song sent by the indigenous people of Vale do Javari, the same that Bruno Pereira sings in a video, recorded in the forest, were heard.

Farewell to journalist Dom Philips

At the cemetery door, a silent protest questioned who had ordered Dom and Bruno to be killed.

Dom Philips, 57, had lived in Brazil for 15 years. He loved the country he chose to live in and had many plans.

In English, Sister Sian Phillips thanked everyone for the care and love in the face of tragedy.

She said that her brother and Bruno Pereira died because they tried to tell the world what was happening to the forest and its inhabitants and that their mission collided with the interests of illegal Amazon explorers.

Sian said that Dom and Alessandra were planning to adopt two Brazilian children and that his brother didn’t have the chance to show his best as a father.

He also said that the book Dom was writing about the Amazon will be finished by his family and friends because, even in times of tragedy, the story needs to be told.

‘Country I loved’, says Dom’s wife

The wife of Dom Phillips, Alessandra Sampaio, made a statement during the wake and asked for more security for environmental defenders so that their families do not go through the loss that she and the relatives of indigenist Bruno Pereira are going through.

She also made a point of saying that Dom is being cremated in the country he loved, fought for and chose to live in.

“Today Dom will be cremated in the country he loved, his chosen home, Brazil. Today is a day of mourning”, said Alessandra.

She stressed that the family will remain attentive to all the developments of the investigations and that she asked for safety for those who defend the environment and families.

“We will remain attentive to all developments in the investigations, demanding justice in the broader meaning of the term. We renew our struggle so that our pain and that of Bruno Pereira’s family will not be repeated. As well as those of the families of other journalists and environmental defenders, who remain at risk,” said Dom’s wife.

English journalist Dom Phillips

Alessandra asked that the perception of the importance of caring for the environment be transformed into practical acts for the preservation of life.

“This worldwide movement of solidarity and justice and awareness for the conservation of nature and the peoples who protect it brings immense hope to all of us, I am sure of that”, he said.

Alessandra thanked everyone who participated in the search for her husband and for indigenist Bruno Pereira. She also thanked the press professionals in demanding transparency in the investigations and mobilization around the case.

“I sincerely thank all the people who showed solidarity with Dom, with Bruno, with our families and friends here in Brazil and in other countries”, he highlighted.

The wife of Dom Philips said that the final tributes to the English journalist will be made in a ceremony restricted to family members.

“Dom was a very special person, not only for defending what he believed in as a professional, but also for having a huge heart and a great love for humanity. Let’s celebrate Dom’s sweet memory and his presence in our lives”, said Alessandra .

Alessandra Sampaio made a statement during the wake of the body of Dom Philips

Dom and indigenist Bruno Pereira were last seen on June 5, while on an expedition in the Vale do Javari region of Amazonas.

The bodies of the two were found on the 15th. Expert reports confirmed that they were shot dead with hunting ammunition.

Three men have already been arrested for participating in the crime. According to the Federal Police, five other men who helped to bury the bodies of Bruno and Dom in the woods have been identified.

Widow shows her husband's wedding ring, found in the Amazon

In addition, this Thursday, a man presented himself to the police in São Paulo saying he participated in the murders.

The expertise pointed out that Bruno was hit by three shots, two in the chest and one in the head. Dom was shot once, in the chest.

The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region.