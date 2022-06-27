Drivers are being hit at gas stations; how to avoid

There are those who say that Brazilians do not have a day of peace. In many situations, it is easy to see that this sentence makes more sense than it seems. Did you know that in addition to high fuel prices, drivers should also be concerned about the blows being given at gas stations? fuels?

If you think that care is only in checking the fuel of origin, from now on other factors will also draw your attention, as you have to be very attentive to avoid falling into frauds when refueling. You will see that these are simple examples and that you certainly know someone who must have been a victim of one of them.

Scams at gas stations

Scams at gas stations almost always occur through the sale of products and services that are unnecessary for the customer. Among them is the famous oil change.

Many drivers don’t even imagine it, but some gas station owners in several Brazilian states are orienting gas station attendants to offer products, such as oil changes, without any real need.

Not to mention that, in some cases, the value of the product is overpriced. This means that the service is offered at a much higher price than that practiced in specialized places.

With this, drivers end up falling for the scam when they exchange something that was still up to date. This is a grand scheme of some gas station networks to deceive customers and profit far beyond the value of fuel.

Some cases ended up in the sights of the Civil Police, as the practice is more common than most drivers imagine. To avoid scams at gas stations, the guidance is very simple:

Customers must resume their stay at the gas station to fill up the car, calibrate the tires and replace the windshield wiper fluid. The orientation is that all other services involving vehicles are carried out in stores specific for that.

In addition, drivers must protect themselves when noticing the indicative information on the car’s dashboard. For example: the next service and oil change dates, however it is also nice to check if there is any alert that indicates problems with the vehicle.

The tip is always to take it to a trusted mechanic.

Another important care is to check the amount of fuel at the pump to make sure it really matches the amount paid by the driver. And more than that, also avoid checking the oil with a hot car engine. Always opt for the same brand and feature indicated in your vehicle manual.