Duílio updates Corinthians fans about Yuri Alberto

Former striker for Internacional is the big favorite to hit Timão in this transfer window, occupying the vacancy that belonged to Jô.

In the mixed zone after the tie against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship, the president of Corinthians, Duílio Monteiro Alves, gave an interview and talked about the club’s goals in the transfer market. The main objective is to agree on the hiring of striker Yuri Alberto, who belongs to Zenit, from Russia.

“He’s a player we’re talking to, also with Zenit, but I don’t want to say anything so as not to create expectations or disrupt negotiations. We look forward to the next few days to be successful”said Duílio Monteiro Alves.

At the beginning of the year, Internacional sold Yuri Alberto to Zenit, from Russia, for 25 million euros (approximately R$ 149 million). Due to the war taking place between the Russians and Ukraine, FIFA has released players who work in these countries to work with any club.

Duílio talks about the possibility of Balbuena and Pulgar coming

The Paraguayan defender, who has played for the club between 2016 and 2018, is also seen with good eyes by the alvinegra board: “We know that we are very close to a transfer window, it is time to name a lot of names. We have already made it clear that we are looking for two or three pieces to balance our squad, but there is nothing advanced with any of these athletes (Balbuena and Pulgar)”.