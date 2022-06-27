Ectopic Pregnancy: What is this condition and which women are most at risk – 6/26/2022

Complication is the leading cause of maternal mortality in the first trimester of pregnancy.

An ectopic pregnancy happens when the fertilized egg develops outside the uterus. This occurs in about 2% of pregnancies.

As a nurse-midwife and reproductive health researcher, I think it’s critical to understand this relatively common complication of pregnancy.

Normally, the egg and sperm meet and combine inside one of the fallopian tubes. The fertilized egg then travels down the tube to the uterus, where it implants in the uterine lining and grows.

But sometimes, the fertilized egg doesn’t reach the uterus, implanting itself in the fallopian tube — or it can end up in an ovary, cervix or even the abdomen. There have also been cases of fertilized eggs implanted in scars from previous cesarean sections or other surgeries.

But more than 90% of ectopic pregnancies are tubal. Carrying a tubal pregnancy to term is almost impossible, because a fertilized egg will not survive for long trapped in places outside the uterus.

Other structures in the body are simply not capable of protecting or nourishing an embryo. Women most at risk of ectopic pregnancy are those who have had one before.

The likelihood is also higher in those with pelvic infections or previous uterine surgery. In vitro fertilization also increases the risk.

Half of ectopic pregnancies, however, occur in women without any risk factors.

Ectopic pregnancy risks

Ultrasound is one of the methods to detect ectopic pregnancies Image: GETTY IMAGES

Ectopic pregnancy is dangerous. The implanted embryo continues to grow in the narrow fallopian tube. By the third week after implantation, it is large enough to press on the tube from the inside.

As the pressure increases, the patient often experiences symptoms such as unilateral abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, and fainting.

When the tube ruptures due to pressure from the growing embryo, the patient feels a sharp or tearing pain on one side of the abdomen, near the groin, and has a drop in blood pressure and other symptoms of shock.

A ruptured tube causes bleeding that can be fatal if not treated with surgery. Ectopic pregnancy is the leading cause of maternal mortality in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Treatment depends on the patient’s health history and a medical assessment of her condition.

Healthy women with a low risk of impending rupture can be given an injection of methotrexate, which is also used to treat certain cancers and autoimmune disorders and makes it difficult for DNA to form or cells to multiply.

With this medicine, the embryo stops growing, and the body ends up reabsorb it. One or two doses are usually effective.

If the fallopian tube ruptures, the patient needs emergency surgery. Through a small incision, the surgeon removes the embryo from the fallopian tube, sometimes along with part of the tube itself (or all of it).

The treatment of this condition terminates the pregnancy, which is why some people confuse the treatment of ectopic pregnancy with elective abortions.

But, with or without intervention, ectopic pregnancies do not survive beyond the first few months. On the contrary, they end well before a healthy birth is possible.

The Countess of Wessex Sophie, wife of Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son, underwent surgery for an ectopic pregnancy in 2002. Image: GETTY IMAGES

It is also impossible to “save” an ectopic pregnancy by transferring the embryo to the uterus. Removing the embryo from the place where it is implanted causes irreparable damage to it.