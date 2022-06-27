Ecuador: Parliament discusses Guillermo Lasso’s dismissal – 06/26/2022 – World

Ecuadorian parliamentarians continue to analyze this Sunday (26) a request for the removal of President Guillermo Lasso, worn out by protests against the government and against the increase in fuel prices that have brought together thousands of indigenous people for two weeks.

At least six civilians were killed during the demonstrations. The scenario worsened Lasso’s already hostile relationship with the National Assembly, which blocked the president’s key economic proposals.

Pressure on Lasso increased on Friday, after a group of 47 opposition deputies formally called for the president’s ouster. The parliamentarians are part of the opposition movement Unes, loyal to former leftist president Rafael Correa.

The opposition’s request is based on impeachment due to serious internal commotion due to the strikes and protests led by Conaie (Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador) and which would be supported by numerous sectors of society, including students, workers and peasants.

Also on Friday, the president of the National Assembly called on lawmakers to consider Lasso’s impeachment request. Ecuador’s Constitution allows parliamentarians to remove presidents and hold new elections during a political crisis or after major mass mobilizations.

Hearings to discuss the topic began this Saturday (25). Approximately 30 parliamentarians spoke for and against the president for almost eight hours on the first day of the session. The discussion will resume at 4 pm this Sunday (26) local time (6 pm in Brasília).

After the debates are over, deputies will have a maximum of 72 hours to decide on the president’s fate. To move forward, the impeachment needs the support of at least 92 of the 137 lawmakers in Congress, in which the opposition is a majority but is highly fragmented.

If the request is approved, the vice president, Alfredo Borreno, will assume the government of Ecuador and must call new presidential and legislative elections within seven days.

On Thursday, Lasso took the first step towards resuming dialogue with the protesters. Isolated with Covid, the president gave in to one of the claims and ordered the departure of soldiers from the Casa da Cultura, a symbolic place for indigenous people in downtown Quito.

This Saturday, the Ecuadorian government and indigenous leaders had their first formal talks since the protests began. At the meeting, Lasso pledged to end the state of exception that governs six provinces and the capital of Ecuador. The measure enabled the president to mobilize the Armed Forces to maintain internal order, suspend citizens’ rights and decree a curfew.

“The government reiterated its willingness to ensure the creation of spaces for peace,” Lasso’s team said in a statement after the meeting. A government official told the National Assembly that the country is gradually returning to normal and that the president has listened to the protesters’ demands.

Conaie leader Leonidas Iza said the roadblocks will be lifted gradually. The move is expected to restore food transport to Quito, where residents report a lack of supplies. He said, however, that indigenous people will stay in the capital until they get a satisfactory answer from Lasso. “We will not leave our brothers’ shed blood here. We came with a purpose.”

Pope Francis mentioned the crisis in Ecuador this Sunday and called for calm in the face of the protests registered in the country. “I encourage all parties to abandon violence and extreme positions. Only through dialogue can social peace be found,” the Catholic leader said at the Vatican.

The protesters are calling for a reduction in the price of gasoline, the renegotiation of rural workers’ debts with banks, more jobs and an end to the granting of mining licenses on indigenous lands. The Lasso government, for its part, insists it has already made significant concessions.