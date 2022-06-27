Ecuador’s Congress resumes debate on Guillermo Lasso’s impeachment | World

The Ecuadorian Congress resumed this Sunday (26) the debate on the impeachment request of President Guillermo Lasso.

Lasso, the right-wing president, is accused of responsibility for the indigenous protests that have dominated the country in the last two weeks – due to the rise in fuel prices.

The debate resumed at 6 pm this Sunday (8 pm Brasília time).

In Ecuador, the impeachment of the president requires 92 of the 137 possible supports in Congress. After the debates, deputies will have a maximum of 72 hours to vote. If approved, power would be assumed by Vice President Alfredo Borrero and presidential and legislative elections would be called for the remainder of the period (until 2025).

On Saturday, the debate had the speech of 30 parliamentarians against and in favor of the president, in a virtual session. Opposition to the government gathered the 47 signatures needed to ask for the president’s departure from power.

The discussion on the impeachment of the president of Ecuador began after the release of a document by the Union for Hope party, linked to former socialist president Rafael Correa. In it, the bench accused Lasso of leading Ecuador to a “serious political crisis and internal commotion”, which has shaken the country since June 13, with almost daily demonstrations and blockades.

“Let’s go to the early elections, let Lasso go home,” shouted deputy Pierina Correa, sister of former president Rafael Correa.

Lasso, a former banker who took office a year ago, did not attend the debate but appointed his legal secretary, Fabián Pozo, to read his defence. “Members of the assembly … seek to destabilize democracy,” Pozo declared.

The indigenous movement and the government held a first rapprochement on Saturday, and hours later Lasso ended the state of emergency in six of the country’s 24 provinces with a robust military deployment and nighttime curfews.

Mass demonstrations in Quito were followed by clashes with security forces, fueled by police repression. According to a report by human rights organizations, on Thursday (23), three people died and nearly 100 were injured in protests against rising fuel prices.

According to a report by the AFP agency, in the capital alone, around 10,000 indigenous people protested with the cry of “Fora Lasso, fora!”.

Regarding the demonstrations, the Ecuadorian president attributed the chaos generated to the leader of the protests, Leonidas Iza, president of the powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie).